FAI confirms it recorded a loss of over €5m in 2019

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) recorded a loss of €5.1m in 2019, the year where the full extent of the beleaguered body's financial difficulties became public knowledge.

Details of the accounts were released just minutes after the conclusion of the World Cup 2022 qualifying draw in Qatar.

It provided further confirmation that the football body is in severe difficulty with the Covid-19 outbreak halting the momentum they gained from a rescue package thrashed out between the Government, Uefa and their main lenders, Bank of Ireland, at the start of this year.

The information released details matters prior to the working out of that agreement.

A loss of €5.1m in 2019 is a slight improvement on the 2018 figure of €7.7m which was a restated figure after an investigation into the accounts that were returned in the latter years of ex-CEO John Delaney's tenure.

The 2019 accounts were approved by the Association's new auditors Grant Thornton.

They replaced Deloitte, the FAI's long-standing partners, who last year claimed they were misled as regards the details of contracts and other accounting matters.

The FAI confirmed the 2019 process has included more corrections to historical matters.

"The 2018 net asset position has been restated to a net liability position of €532k," said the FAI statement.

"This relates primarily to a change in accounting policy and overstatement of income in the financial year 2014."

It added that the FAI “continues to work with its key funders in the ongoing management of its overall financial commitments, including the €28.5m debt on the Aviva Stadium”.

FAI chairperson Roy Barrett said Grant Thornton “spent considerable time gaining assurance over the accuracy of our financial position coming into 2019”, adding that the board were happy this “accurately” reflected the historic position.

He thanked members for their patience ahead of an AGM scheduled for December 29.

“Over the last year, we have significantly augmented our expertise in the key area of financial management, including the appointment of a newly constituted audit risk and compliance committee," continued Mr Barrett.

"The board is confident that this investment in expertise and resources allows the new senior leadership team of the Association to have the platform to move positively into 2021 whilst still recognising the hard work ahead to make the FAI financially sustainable, particularly in relation to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.”

The FAI recently received €13m from the Government as part of their Covid-19 relief strategy.

More help will be required for 2021 to help fund all levels of the game which are struggling, with the League of Ireland a particular concern.

The inability to welcome fans to the Aviva Stadium in 2020 was a significant blow to the coffers and there is no anticipation that stadiums will be fully opened to supporters in 2021 with severely restricted attendances the best case scenario barring a dramatic change in the public health picture.

