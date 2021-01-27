FAI clears debt owed to gardaí for policing major international matches

The FAI's bill to An Garda Síochána would have been much higher had games not been played behind closed doors last year. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has cleared its €368,000 debt to An Garda Síochána for policing major international matches.

A Garda spokesman confirmed the FAI has paid all of the monies owed concerning the outstanding policing bill.

In December 2019, it emerged that An Garda Síochána was €357,244 out of pocket due to the cash-strapped FAI’s failure to pay any money that year for policing operations at major Irish soccer internationals at the Aviva stadium in Dublin.

In the last week of November, 2020, it was confirmed the FAI had managed to repay just €19,000, however by that stage €368,000 was still outstanding.

A spokesman said An Garda Síochána was continuing to pursue the recovery of the outstanding sum, while FAI sources stated at the time that they were “in discussions with the gardaí around the timeline for the full payment of all monies owed”.

The money was repaid shortly after that with a Garda spokesman confirming: “The outstanding debt of approximately €368,000 owed to An Garda Síochána by the FAI for policing events, has been repaid in full as of December 2020.”

The FAI’s ability to repay the sum owed follows a €55m Government package which saved the FAI from going out of business last year.

The policing bill would be much larger except all games at the Aviva Stadium since last March were played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to the €19,000 payment made last year by the FAI, it was confirmed by An Garda Síochána that before 2020, the last payment received was €45,345 for non-public duties in June 2018.

In total, the FAI paid €184,479 to An Garda Síochána for non-public duties in 2018 and €283,630 in 2017.

Last year, An Garda Síochána declined to release correspondence they had with the FAI concerning the outstanding monies as the release “could impact future negotiations, therefore having an adverse effect on the performance of the organisation”.

They said the release of this type of detailed information would not be in “the best interest of the public”.

Online Editors