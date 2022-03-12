Faces of children: 12 portraits of refugees on Ukraine border captured by Irish Independent’s Mark Condren

Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren has been capturing powerful images of people fleeing Ukraine and crossing the border into neighbouring countries.

Mr Condren has taken particularly striking images of children’s faces who have been forced to leave their homes due to Russia’s invasion of the country.

The portraits show several young children on the border wrapped up in layers of warm clothing with some clutching teddy bears and hot drinks.

Their innocent faces highlight the reality of the situation and the devastation that has been caused.

Ireland is set to take in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees as they flee the Russia invasion.

The Irish Red Cross has said there have been almost 14,500 pledges of accommodation from Irish people.

Last week, the Government set up an online portal in conjunction with the charity for people willing to provide accommodation for refugees.

The portal allows people to register their interest, both a spare room and any vacant accommodation they might have.

For further details, go on to IrishRedCross.ie and search for the register of pledges which can be found at https://registerofpledges.redcross.ie

Refugees crossing the border from Ukraine. Picture: Mark Condren

Refugees crossing the border from Ukraine. Picture: Mark Condren

Picture: Mark Condren

Picture: Mark Condren

Picture: Mark Condren

Picture: Mark Condren

Picture: Mark Condren

Picture: Mark Condren

Picture: Mark Condren

Picture: Mark Condren

Picture: Mark Condren

Picture: Mark Condren

Picture: Mark Condren

Picture: Mark Condren

Picture: Mark Condren

Picture: Mark Condren

Refugees crossing the border from Ukraine. Picture: Mark Condren

Refugees crossing the border from Ukraine. Picture: Mark Condren

Refugees crossing the border from Ukraine. Picture: Mark Condren

Refugees crossing the border from Ukraine. Picture: Mark Condren

Refugees crossing the border from Ukraine. Picture: Mark Condren

Refugees crossing the border from Ukraine. Picture: Mark Condren