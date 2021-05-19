Facebook, Twitter or TikTok don’t have “specific” timelines for removing harmful content, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Representatives from Facebook Ireland, Twitter and TikTok told TDs and Senators that when content on their platforms is reported, there are no specific timelines

Dualta Ó Broin, Head of Public Policy, Facebook Ireland, said that there is no “specific” timeline in removing abusive content.

“We try and get to harmful content as quickly as possible,” he said.

A Twitter representative told the Committee that the timeline “depends on the basis on the policy that it is being reported under” and added that there are no “specific” timelines.

“An increased leverage of machine learning has allowed us to prioritise reports based on their severity more efficiently,” Ronan Costello, Senior Public Policy Manager at Twitter told TDs and Senators.

Theo Bertram, Director of Government Relations and Public Policy for Europe, TikTok said that the platform removes “93.5pc of videos within 24 hours” but did not detail a timeline.

Politicians also raised concerns about users being able to make several anonymous accounts as personal ID is not required.

Facebook said that anonymous accounts are investigated after their activities are flagged as “inauthentic”.

“We think at the moment we have the right balance.

“When the account is set up, the idea is that if there is any suspicion of authenticity, either from a user report or from our systems in the background, when a flag is raised in relation to inauthentic behaviour, we think that’s the right balance.”

Mr Ó Broin also said that Facebook Ireland does not track complaints from users about harmful content.

Twitter’s Mr Costello also admitted that the abuse journalists and politicians receive online is a “challenge”.

“We acknowledge that the abuse that journalists and politicians get on the platform is a challenge. It is a challenge in Ireland and it is a challenge in all countries where Twitter has a presence.”

He said that this is an issue because their accounts are “high profile” and receive a lot of reaction to their posts.

“Some of that reaction is absolutely unacceptable.”

He added that Twitter wants to be as “proactive as possible” in removing the harmful content before it reaches politicians and journalists, through “machine learning”.

This may include artificial intelligence and the use of Twitter’s algorithm.

The tech giants appeared before the Committee as TDs and Senators are currently examining the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill.