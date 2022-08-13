Eye-watering price tag for Balenciaga trash bag, chorizo finds its place among the stars and 99 problems but ice cream ketchup ain’t one

Stop wondering which brand will have the most bizarre fashion accessory this year, because Balenciaga has it in the bag. Despite stiff competition from Louis Vuitton’s $1,640 chopsticks and Dior’s $8,700 gardening kit earlier this year, the luxury Spanish label has surpassed them all with the launch of its $1,790 bin bag this week.

Balenciaga’s $1,790 bin bag embodies the trash aesthetic

Dubbed the ‘trash pouch’, the drawstring calfskin bag is available in black, white, blue and yellow. “I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” said Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia. But the real question surely is: what day do you take it out?

Feline health app helps avoid a cat-astrophe

Cat owners, if your feline’s feelings have ever given you paws for thought then a newly released app is here to help.

With this week marking International Cat Day, it was the purrfect (someone stop me...) time to reveal Tably, an app developed by a Canadian animal health technology company that uses a phone’s camera to tell if a moggy is in pain. Using the ear and head position, muzzle tension and whisker change — known as the ‘feline grimace scale’ — the tool can help tell human cat owners if something’s ailing their sour puss.

One small step for man, one giant leap for... Italian food

Is there life on Mars? Who knows, but at least Nasa has silenced theories that there might be pasta. Earlier this year, a picture beamed to Earth by the Perseverance Rover appeared to show spaghetti on the surface of the red planet. But after much analysis, the space agency was able to reveal this week that it was in fact... a piece of net that had covered the space rover on its descent.

The revelation comes hot on the heels of French scientist Étienne Klein tweeting a new picture of the star Proxima Centauri. After it was shared widely, he revealed that it was a prank and what his followers were all marvelling at was in fact a slice of chorizo. Talk about telling porkies.

Ketchup ice-cream, anyone? I dairy you

Ever pondered what ketchup ice cream tastes like? No, us neither. But until August 28, a London pop-up is offering customers the chance to find out.

Shoppers at the Ice Cream Project in central London can now savour the heatwave with a cooling tub of porridge oat, baked bean or brown sauce ice-cream, among other ‘twists on store cupboard classics’.

So far there’s no plans for the trend to hit Ireland. We might have 99 problems, but ketchup ice-cream ain’t one.

Reptile-wrangler prize certainly wasn’t hissed at

Of all the jobs a careers advisor might raise their eyebrows at, ‘professional snake hunter’ would surely be one of them. And yet this week more than 850 reptile-wranglers converged on the Florida Everglades in the hope of bagging the $2,500 (€2,440) prize in the annual Florida Python Challenge.

The 10-day event was launched in 2013 in an attempt to stop the devastation caused by invasive Burmese pythons to indigenous species such as deer, raccoons, possums and foxes. Prize money is decided by the quantity of snakes caught, not quality — which is a pity for amateur snake hunter Joshua Laquis, who this year caught the longest python, measuring 17ft 7in.