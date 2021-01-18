Extradition of murder suspect expected to be ordered in court

Keith McCarthy (41), who is also known as Keith Galvin

The High Court is expected tomorrow to order the extradition of a criminal who is suspected of involvement in the 2003 gangland slaying of Limerick crime boss Kieran Keane to English authorities who want to charge him with the murder of a man in Essex last year.

Keith McCarthy (41), who is also known as Keith Galvin, was arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) in December in connection with the murder of talented chef Kerrin Repman (29) who was killed when his motorbike was hit by a BMW in a "targeted crash" in Harwich, Essex, on April 15 last.

A 79-year-old woman who happened to be walking past at the time, suffered multiple broken limbs in the horrific incident which is not being treated as ‘road rage’.

McCarthy has been in custody since he was arrested under the EAW and on December 22 he was brought from the Midlands Prison to Roxboro Road Garda Station in Limerick where he was questioned by detectives about the murder of Kieran Keane almost 18 years ago.

He was released without charge the following day and sent back to the Co Laois jail.

Gardai are now preparing a file for the DPP on the case but today senior sources said that if they fail to secure a charge in time, McCarthy would most likely be extradited to England before any potential court proceedings happen in this jurisdiction.

He is due to learn his fate on Tuesday at the High Court with sources saying the “expectation” is that his extradition to the UK will be ordered.

In July, UK Crimestoppers issued an appeal in the murder case and offered a £5,000 reward for information.

Mick Duthie, Crimestoppers director of operations, said: "It appears that the driver of the BMW car drove at speed to intentionally target Mr Repman on his bike.

"This dangerous, callous and reckless behaviour has resulted in a death and another person almost dying.

"It is important to our charity that communities are kept safe and this is why we are offering this reward, to remove a potentially dangerous person from our streets.”

Meanwhile five members of the notorious McCarthy/Dundon gang are serving life sentences for the murder of Kieran Keane which ignited the deadly Limerick feud.

They are Dessie Dundon, (37) of Hyde Road, Limerick; David "Frogs Eyes" Stanners, (48), of Pineview Gardens, Moyross; James McCarthy, (39), of Delmege Park, Moyross; Christopher "Smokie" Costelloe, (37), of Moylish Avenue, Ballynanty Beg, and Anthony "Noddy" McCarthy, (38), of Fairgreen, Garryowen.

Keane and Owen Treacy were abducted by members of the McCarthy Dundon crime gang and driven to a lonely country road at Drombana, located a short distance outside Limerick city.

Keane (36) was shot in the head, and Mr Treacy, who received 17 stab wounds, miraculously survived after he played dead.

Mr Treacy was dumped by the gang at the side of the road, beside the body of his dead uncle, however he managed to raise the alarm at a nearby house and was rushed by ambulance to hospital.

He later became the State’s key witness in the murder trial.

