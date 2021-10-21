Extra pandemic bank holiday could be in February or ‘double’ in March

The Government is currently considering holding an extra pandemic bank holiday next February or holding a “double” bank holiday in March.

Despite initial plans for it to take place in November as part of a reward for the efforts of frontline workers and to honour lost lives, the recent surge in virus cases and hospital numbers has meant that it has now been pushed back to next year.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the pandemic is still “raging” and so it would be most appropriate to push it to next year.

“I think it’s fair to say it’s not going to be this year because the pandemic is still raging, and i think if we have this additional public holiday we’ll have to give people notice of it so they can organise their shift patterns, book a weekend away, whatever they want to do,” said Mr Varadkar.

He said that Government is currently considering holding it in February or holding a “double” bank holiday in March alongside St Patrick’s Day.

“What’s still under consideration is February or a double Bank Holiday in March but no decision is made on that because the priority at the moment as you can imagine is getting open, staying open, staying safe, managing the pandemic.

“A public holiday would be premature at this stage,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said that the bank holiday would be a “day of remembrance” and a day of “recognition” for those who have “done so much” during the pandemic.