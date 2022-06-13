| 17.2°C Dublin

Extra Garth Brook at Croke Park tickets to go on sale this week

Extra tickets for Garth Brooke’s Stadium Tour at Croke Park will go on sale this week.

Fans of the country western singer will have a chance to get their hands on the much sought-after tickets on Thursday, June 16.

Organisers this afternoon announced that the five-night run in Dublin is to be recorded and filmed.

A statement issued today said a limited number of tickets will be made available.

“Now that plans around this filming, camera positions in the stadium etc have been finalised by the director, a limited number of production holds will be released for sale,” the statement said.

The tickets will go on sale at 8am from Ticketmaster.

