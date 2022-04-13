An external expert will be appointed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to carry out a review into the process around the planned appointment of Dr Tony Holohan as a Professor in Trinity College.

It comes after the minister received and considered a report on the matter from his department’s secretary general, Robert Watt.

In a statement tonight the minister said: “On Monday I received a briefing note regarding the previously proposed secondment of the Chief Medical Officer to Trinity College Dublin as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership.

”There has been criticism that the department did not outline the full details of what was being proposed when it was announced. The department has accepted that the proposed arrangements should have been communicated earlier.”

Read More

The minister said the department acknowledges there are lessons to be learnt.

"I am initiating a review, having regard to the process of the proposed secondment of the Chief Medical Officer and research proposal, to examine learnings and recommendations that could inform future such initiatives. I am appointing an external expert to carry out this review.

“It is fully appropriate for there to be scrutiny of significant appointments and announcements.

"Such scrutiny should be devoid of personalised commentary directed at civil servants who are working in good faith with good intentions. We have a strong civil service in Ireland as evidenced throughout the pandemic and we should not lose sight of that.”

The briefing note to Mr Donnelly from Department of Health Secretary General, Robert Watt, says Dr Holohan entered into detailed discussions with third level institutions regarding how the future agenda around Ireland’s response to the pandemic could be progressed.

It followed discussions with Dr Holohan, in August, about his future plans.

Dr Holohan indicated he wanted to consider potential academic and international roles.

He said he wanted to remain in the public service and lead inter-institutional collaboration between universities and the health sector and develop stronger links with WHO and the EU.

He asked for secondment on February 25 and he informed the Secretary to the Government Martin Fraser.

Dr Holohan’s salary would be paid as part of a wider fund administered by the Health Research Board.

It was never intended that it be paid directly by the department.

However the Health Research Board has said this week no approach has been made to it.

The briefing note says that the minister was informed of the plan for Dr Holohan to take up a role as Prof of Public Health Strategy and Leadership in Trinity College.

He was not involved in specific terms around arrangements.

The note from Mr Watt insists there was no effort made to conceal the proposed secondment of Dr Holohan.

He said he believed the policy approach was appropriate in the circumstances.

Meanwhile Mr Watt sought to shift blame for the botched appointment on to the Department of the Taoiseach.

In his 12-page report on the debacle, the Department of Health secretary general criticised suggestions that the Taoiseach and other ministers were “kept in the dark” about the appointment.

Mr Watt said former Department of the Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser was aware of Dr Holohan’s planned to take a secondment from the Department of Health to take up the Trinity research role.

“Indeed, the secretary to the Government received confirmation from the CMO in late February that a secondment arrangement was being sought,” he said.

“In early March the secretary to the Government spoke to me and asked me to confirm that I was working on the details. I confirmed yes. I inferred from this that this had political support in Government Buildings,” he added.