Explosive specialists called to scene in Glasnevin Hill as ‘suspect device’ is found

The suspect device was found on a river bank near Mobhi Drive this morning.

Gardaí and members of the Army Bomb Disposal Unit are currently at a sealed-off scene in Glasnevin Hill where a suspect device has been found this morning.

The discovery was made before 11:30am this morning on the River bank on Mobhi Drive, Glasnevin.

Gardaí have confirmed that an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team are attending the scene and the area around Glasnevin Hill on Mobhi Road is currently sealed off.

It is not clear if the device is live, as of yet.

Investigations ongoing.

More to follow..

