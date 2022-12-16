Explaining conflict in Lebanon: a complex patchwork of religious and ethnic rivalries

BLESSED by nature and with an enterprising people, Lebanon has been cursed by geography, religion and history.

Little wonder that the renowned Middle East-based journalist, Robert Fisk, opted to title his best-selling work on the Lebanese civil war: 'Pity The Nation’.

Yet in the 1950s, Lebanon was sufficiently stable and prosperous that Beirut was nicknamed 'The Paris of the East' by travellers fortunate enough to be able to visit the then beautiful city.

Beirut was a wealthy city at the time with a noted French influence, complete with stunning coastal attractions, great restaurants and hotels as well as a famous city corniche.

Underneath the surface, ethnic tensions were coming to the boil.

By the late 1970s and 80s, Beirut was arguably the most dangerous place on earth.

The primary cause of the destabilisation was the fall-out from the Palestinian crisis in Israel.

Unlike Jordan which also had to cope with a massive influx of displaced Palestinian refugees from the various Arab-Israeli wars in the 1950s and 60s, Lebanon was already a patchwork society comprised of numerous competing ethnic groups, all divided by religion.

Religion:

For decades, Lebanon's Maronite Christian minority exerted an influence far beyond their numbers.

Maronites make up around 31pc of the Lebanese population - down from over 50pc a half century ago - but traditionally dominated both in business and politics.

Shia Muslims were largely based in the south, Sunni Muslims in the coastal cities and fertile plains while the Druze were largely spread along inland and mountain areas.

Lebanon's vicious civil war between 1975 and 1990 erupted after the existing balance was shattered by the influx of Palestinian refugees, many of whom were determined to secure power in Lebanon so they could launch attacks against Israel in the south.

Geography:

Lebanon should be an influential, wealthy country but it is sandwiched between powerful neighbours who want to dominate it rather than see it become a regional rival.

Syria and Israel - and latterly Iran - have exerted an enormously destabilising influence over Lebanon.

Israel's major invasion of south Lebanon in 1982 was launched by Tel Aviv in a bid to eliminate PLO bases which were being used to attack northern Israel.

Tel Aviv was also a major supporter of the South Lebanese Army (SLA), a largely Christian militia which bitterly opposed some of the hardline Islamist militias.

The invasion was a disaster for Israel but even more so for Lebanon as it sparked a savage escalation of the civil war including brutal attacks on refugee camps.

Syria backed militia groups friendly to its interests, assassinated Lebanese officials it identified as a threat - including, it is suspected, former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri in February 2005 - and kept a flow of weapons and explosives into Lebanon.

Not to be outdone, Iran also to began to wield a malign influence in Lebanese affairs as Shia groups in south Lebanon eventually coalesced in Hezbollah, a Shia-Islamist group dedicated to attacking Israel and broadly loyal to Tehran.

United Nations:

As the fighting in Lebanon grew ever more vicious in the late 1970s, the UN decided to deploy a peacekeeping force, UNIFIL.

It was originally to supervise the Israeli withdrawal from parts of southern Lebanon, assist the restoration of power by Lebanese authorities and protect civilians in the area.

However, UNIFIL quickly became a virtually permanent presence in Lebanon to try to keep Israel and the various Lebanese militias apart.

Since 1978, UNIFIL units have suffered 325 fatalities spread across a total of 29 countries which supplied peacekeeping forces.

Ireland - which has supplied UNIFIL troops since the commencement of the UN mandate - has lost a total of 47 soldiers in Lebanese deployments.

The Irish losses are the heaviest suffered by UNIFIL, largely because Ireland, like Fiji, has been supplying units for the longest period.

Over that same time, France has suffered 37 fatalities while Fiji has suffered 35.

Hezbollah:

As the power of other militias has waned, that of Hezbollah has grown. Part of that emergence is due to alliances between previously disparate Shia groups in south Lebanon.

But part of its new found power and influence is due to the tensions within the Islamic world and the bitter rivalry between Shia and Sunni groups.

Hezbollah has never waned in its determination to attack Israel - and one of its core goals is the elimination of the State of Israel.

It also strictly follows the ideology set out by the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

As a result, Tehan has maintained close ties with Hezbollah both in terms of military and political resources with some analysts claiming that Iran funds Hezbollah to the tune of €600m annually.

Future:

Tensions within south Lebanon are often complex and can vary from blood feuds over a killing to shifting local alliances and anger over military operations being thwarted.

Caught in the middle, UNIFIL units sometimes fall prey to local feuds of which they have no knowledge and little control.

But, despite the tragedy, there is no question of Ireland withdrawing its troops.