Explainer: Why the Border has again become a line in the sand in the battle against Covid

Has the Border between the Republic and Northern Ireland become another protective shield against Covid-19?

That’s how some are understanding the reported comments by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar asking people not to go to the North.

Derry was recently blamed for contributing to the ongoing higher levels of the virus in Donegal.

However another border county, Cavan, has managed to drive down its rate of the virus.

Lots of people commute back and forth every day for work and education so they have no choice.

But what should people know about the situation in the North if they are planning a day out shopping or trip to the Titanic museum?

Rough autumn and winter

Northern Ireland is having a tough time controlling Covid-19 this winter.

Yesterday there were 533 new cases of the virus although that could be due to a time lag. In the Republic, as the lockdown entered its final phase, there were 269 cases yesterday and six additional deaths.

Hospitalisations

One of the biggest challenges in the North is the numbers of people hospitalised with the virus. Yesterday there were 443 patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospital and 31 in intensive care.

The number of patients treated for the virus in hospital in the Republic has remained stable, with a slight fall to 260 yesterday, of whom 36 were in intensive care.

However, if Northern rates per population were applied in the Republic it would mean 1,000 Covid-19 patients in hospital here.

Restrictions

Northern Ireland is entering a two-week lockdown of enhanced restrictions from tomorrow.

It comes as the Republic starts to exit lockdown from next week.

Northern Ireland’s restrictions were recently at the centre of a political row but there is now more consensus on what needs to be done.

From tomorrow in Northern Ireland, only essential shops will remain open for the two weeks. Hairdressing salons and places like beauty parlours will also close. Pubs, cafés and restaurants will be shut except for takeaway service.

There is an 11pm deadline for takeway, and it is 8pm for off-sales. Hotels and guesthouses cannot accept leisure guests. Visitor attractions are closed and churches cannot conduct any religious services.

The full list of reopenings here has yet to emerge but non-essential shops and visitor attractions are expected to pull up the shutters. But people will still have to stay in their own county up until around December 18.

There might be a scenario where more people from Northern Ireland are heading south in the next two weeks.

Reversal of fortune

The different levels of restriction may mean that over the next two weeks Northern Ireland’s rates will be driven down while cases in the Republic will rise.

By mid-December, there may be little difference between the two jurisdictions.

Regardless of a Border or the numbers, the more people travel, the more they put themselves at risk of infection or bringing the virus with them. That applies whether people are travelling north or south.

An added complication could be the numbers of people who will come home for Christmas from abroad to Northern Ireland, and come in through Dublin airport.