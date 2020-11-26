| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: Why the Border has again become a line in the sand in the battle against Covid

A shopper walks past a Covid-19 sign outside a gift shop in Belfast city centre. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

Close

A shopper walks past a Covid-19 sign outside a gift shop in Belfast city centre. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A shopper walks past a Covid-19 sign outside a gift shop in Belfast city centre. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

PA

A shopper walks past a Covid-19 sign outside a gift shop in Belfast city centre. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Has the Border between the Republic and Northern Ireland become another protective shield against Covid-19?

That’s how some are understanding the reported comments by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar asking people not to go to the North.

Derry was recently blamed for contributing to the ongoing higher levels of the virus in Donegal.

Privacy