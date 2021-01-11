Explainer: Why are more younger people in hospital with Covid and why have our chances of survival risen compared to the first wave?

The strain of Covid-19 is building in hospitals and growing numbers of very ill patients with the virus are ending up in intensive care.

It’s a super-charged replay of the first frightening months of the pandemic with ever-growing numbers of admissions in recent weeks.

There are more people of all age groups in hospital with the virus against a background of higher levels of Covid-19 in the community.

Why are more younger people ending up in hospital and what are the survival chances for patients who are in intensive care this time around?

Needing a hospital bed

In the two weeks from St Stephen’s Day to last Saturday, the age groups worst hit by the virus were between 20 and 54.The largest number of cases – 12,244 – was in people aged 25-34.

The lowest number was in people 65 and over but they were most likely to be hospitalised.

However, there were 426 admissions to hospital among people aged 20-54 and 14 of these were admitted to intensive care. It is not clear how many had an underlying illness which would have left them more vulnerable to complications after catching the virus.

According to Prof Jack Lambert, consultant in infectious diseases at the Mater Hospital, there are a lot more cases and it is predominantly in the younger age groups.

The more people catch the virus the more likely people of wider age groups will fall into the net and need hospitalisation. Doctors have spoken of younger healthy people needing to be put on ventilators for oxygen as they gasped for breath.

”The surge we are seeing now is a function of what happened around Christmas,” he said.

He said some younger patients were having to be admitted because they had the virus and could not self-isolate. A lot of people were being admitted for containment purposes, he added.

In the past two weeks there have been no Covid-19 related deaths in people under 55.

Survival chances

For those who are ill enough to need intensive care, the chances of survival are likely to be better now than during the first lockdown.

Prof Lambert said Irish hospitals gave suitable patients the steroid drug dexamethasone which emerged during the summer as potentially cutting the risk of death in patients on ventilators to help them breathe.

There has been a scramble since the pandemic started to find treatments for the most seriously ill and there have been few enough successes.

Prof Lambert said the main treatment was supportive care and doctors had a lot more experience this time in dealing with these patients. The chances of survival now were better, he said.

“We did well in the spring compared to other countries and we are doing better now because people are seen quicker and getting treatment quicker.

“It’s a very infectious virus and the community needs to take this seriously. It is a lockdown and we need to protect the elderly.”

It was important to make better use of private hospitals to take public patients and relieve pressures, he added.

Deaths

The older a person is the greater their risk from Covid-19, particularly those aged over 65. In the two weeks since St Stephen’s Day, they accounted for 722 of those who needed a bed. One in five were over 85. Some 34 of these patients had to go to intensive care. There were four deaths in people aged 55-64. Although people in middle age are less affected, they are not risk free.

The number of deaths rose with age. There were 62 deaths among the over 65s and 29 of these were in patients over 85. It highlights the huge impact on older age groups, an ongoing feature of the pandemic.

Countrywide spread

During the first lockdown the larger hospitals suffered most but this time Covid-19 patients are spread countrywide. Letterkenny Hospital became overwhelmed for a period yesterday and ambulances had to queue up because of a lack of beds for patients.

It was relieved when 11 beds could be opened after off-duty staff came in to work. There were 52 patients with the virus in Cavan General Hospital today and 122 in University Hospital Limerick, nine of whom were in its intensive care unit. Cork University Hospital has the highest number of Covid-19 patients with 135 people needing a bed.

The absence of over 3,000 health staff due to infection with Covid-19 or being a close contact is hampering the response to the influx of patients. There were 1,575 patients with the virus in hospitals across the country today with 146 in intensive care. This is expected to rise during the week but the hope is that the rate of increase will begin to slow. There were 37 available intensive care beds this morning.