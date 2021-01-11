| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: Why are more younger people in hospital with Covid and why have our chances of survival risen compared to the first wave?

Letterkenny Hospital became overwhelmed for a period yesterday where ambulances queued outside because of a lack of beds for patients Expand

Close

Letterkenny Hospital became overwhelmed for a period yesterday where ambulances queued outside because of a lack of beds for patients

Letterkenny Hospital became overwhelmed for a period yesterday where ambulances queued outside because of a lack of beds for patients

Letterkenny Hospital became overwhelmed for a period yesterday where ambulances queued outside because of a lack of beds for patients

Eilish O Regan

The strain of Covid-19 is building in hospitals and growing numbers of very ill patients with the virus are ending up in intensive care.

It’s a super-charged replay of the first frightening months of the pandemic with ever-growing numbers of admissions in recent weeks.

There are more people of all age groups in hospital with the virus against a background of higher levels of Covid-19 in the community.

Privacy