Explainer: What’s in store for Cork in the Government’s €184m commuter rail plan?

Green Party leader and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan today announced a €184m commuter rail plan for Cork, which he said is a “transformation” for the city.

A “metropolitan” rail network line for the city will see the upgrading of the existing line and more train stations.

The existing rail network will be upgraded to create a “commuter corridor” from Mallow through Kent station in Cork city and on to Glounthane and Midleton.

It will also include a new side platform in Kent station and stations will be built “in time” in Tivoli, Blarney, Mynard, Kilbarry and other locations.

Mr Ryan said that 30,000 houses are zoned around these locations, which is a “signal” to councils and developers for “transport-led development”.



This is an important day for the county, according to Mr Ryan. He said that it is the start of “a major investment in a metropolitan rail network”.



The existing track will be upgraded with new signalling and the line will be double-tracked from Glounthane to Midleton to allow for more frequent train services.

At the moment, the Mallow to Cork and Cork to Midleton routes are not joined up by rail.

He also promised that stations will be built in other towns, such as Tivoli, Blarney, Kilbarry.

This will serve proposed housing developments in those areas.

The plans are part of the newly-announced National Recovery and Resilience Plan, launched alongside the wide-ranging €3.5bn National Economic Recovery Plan today.

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan outlines how Ireland will spend its €915m EU grants.

Who’s going to pay for it?

The €184m funding will be funded by the European Union, as part of its €750bn NextGenerationEU recovery package for Europe.

Ireland will receive €915m in grants under Ireland’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

As well as the rail line, the plans include a “low cost” retrofitting scheme for homes and the rehabilitation of 33,000 hectares of former industrial peatlands owned by Bórd na Móna.

Housing boost

Mr Ryan said that there are 30,000 houses zoned in the areas that the commuter line will run through.

“The signal to developers and the councils in Cork – we build around the stations, we build sustainably, we do transport-led development,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that this investment represents “marrying development opportunities with public transport” for better return on “investment and expenditure”.

He said that this will be a “game-changer” in how the county develops.

When will the new rail line be in operation?

The Government intends to deliver this new commuter rail line by 2026.

Will other counties see similar investment in rail?

Not yet. Mr Ryan said that Limerick, Waterford and Galway will see similar rail investments years down the road but these are yet to be announced.



