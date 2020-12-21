Explainer: What you need to know as European Medicines Agency recommends conditional authorisation of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland

The cavalry is coming and the country can at last look forward to a brighter 2021 now the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been recommended by the European Medicine Agency’s human medicines committee.

The Republic has an advance purchase order for 2.3m doses of the vaccine and the first small consignments should arrive within a week or so.

It will mark the beginning of the end of the pandemic although there is still a long road ahead.

Q Who will get it first?

A People over 65 in long term care and frontline healthcare workers including GPs and dentists are to be offered the first vaccines. A priority list has been drawn starting with those who are at most risk of serious illness or death if they catch the virus.

Q What will the virus protect people from?

A The Pfizer vaccine is 95pc effective in preventing someone who gets the virus from developing Covid-19 illness. So it will mean that less people will be hospitalised and be at risk of death from its complications. There is still no evidence that it prevents someone who is vaccinated and gets the virus from passing it on to another person. So the usual rules apply for the vaccinated –physical distancing, mask wearing and hand washing.

Q How is the vaccine administered?

A It is given in two doses three weeks apart.

Q How many doses will we get initially?

A The first consignment will be limited – it could be enough to give a first dose to 4,875. There are around five doses per vial in the largest Pfizer shipper. The hope is to maybe get double that.The HSE said it will use up all doses and then wait for further consignments in January before giving a second dose.

It will be transported here from Belgium. The EU wants the vaccines to be available across Europe from December 27,28 or 29.The.

Q Is it difficult to keep cold?

A The Pfizer vaccine must be kept at under 70 degrees which is logistically difficult but it can remain effective for five days at lower temperatures.

Q Where can people get it?

A Initially vaccination teams will travel to long term care homes around the country. Hospital staff are more likely to get it on site.Eventually it will move to vaccination sites such as sports stadiums or large venues. GPs and pharmacists will become involved later.People can book online when it is expanded to wider groups.

Q What about the rest of the population?

A There is a 15 stage priority list setting when different groups can expect to be offered the vaccine.There is no timeline involved because it is still unclear what volume of vaccine will be available.The third in line are the over -70s beginning the oldest cohort, followed by healthcare workers not in direct patient contact.It then moves to the 65-69 year olds, key workers and seventh in line are those aged 18-64 with certain medical conditions.

The task force plan for the roll out in three phases. This will see the initial roll out followed by a big ramp up and finally open access.It will be many months before this happens. However, a second vaccine Moderna looks set to be given the green light in early January which will improve supplies.Other vaccines also look good for approval in the early part of 2021.

Q Is the vaccine safe?

A Yes, we are told the side effects are minor and similar to other vaccines.

Q Are there any groups who should not get it?

A People with serious allergies are one group .The full details will emerge when the agency’s guidance is released.

Q Do I have to pay for it?

A No the administration and vaccine are free.