Explainer: What you need to know as European Medicines Agency recommends conditional authorisation of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland

2021 will bring the roll-out of the Covid vaccine. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images Expand

2021 will bring the roll-out of the Covid vaccine. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Eilish O'Regan

The cavalry is coming and the country can at last look forward to a brighter 2021 now the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been recommended by the European Medicine Agency’s human medicines committee.

The Republic has an advance purchase order for 2.3m doses of the vaccine and the first small consignments should arrive within a week or so.

It will mark the beginning of the end of the pandemic although there is still a long road ahead.

