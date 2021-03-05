Explainer: What we know so far about Covid-19 and pregnancy

Around 458 pregnant women were diagnosed with Covid-19 here up to mid-December and no maternal deaths were recorded.

Most pregnant women who have caught the virus have had mild to moderate symptoms and the risk of passing it on to their baby is low.

However, pregnant women are a group who are being monitored as clinically vulnerable.

If they develop symptoms they are more likely to be admitted to hospital, need care in intensive care or die compared to non-pregnant women.

It’s why the notification that four stillbirths among pregnant women who tested positive for Covid-19 has led to an alert to obstetricians.

There is no evidence that Covid-19 caused these stillbirths and further investigations by coroners are needed. But it has put the focus on pregnancy in the pandemic.





Pregnancy and Covid-19

It appears that a small number of pregnant women can become unwell with Covid-19, particularly in the third trimester. They may be more likely to be hospitalised, admitted to intensive care or die compared to non-pregnant women. No pregnant woman here has died during the pandemic. The Irish experience is that pregnant women have seen a higher rate of hospitalisation and high-dependency care than non-pregnant women of their age.

However, obstetricians say the outcomes have been very reassuring. Maternity hospitals and units across the country have put protocols in place to manage women with the virus.

Reports of stillbirths Covid-positive women

The current concern has arisen from reports of four still births in pregnant women who had the virus. During post-mortems in recent months, two coroners found inflammation in the placenta in each case. The women had Covid placentitis, a coronavirus infection of the placenta.

This is very rare and only a handful of cases have been reported worldwide during the pandemic. One case, which was documented by Cork University Hospital, resulted in an emergency caesarean section. The woman became infected in the third trimester and doctors noted reduced fetal movement. This is said to be uncommon but readily recognisable.

The HSE’s Women and Infant Health Programme was notified of the recent cases of stillbirth and issued notice to obstetricians as a precaution. Coroners need to further investigate and there is no direct link proven so far between the stillbirths and the virus.

Research to date

A major study was carried out by Imperial College London and published in the journal Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology looking at data from the UK and the USA. It found that Covid-19 infection in pregnancy is not associated with stillbirth or early neonatal death.

They did find that women with suspected or confirmed Covid-10, who had a positive test, were more likely to have a premature birth.

The team looked at data from 4,004 pregnant women. Maternity hospitals here are not seeing any rise in stillbirths. There are around 360 stillbirths here annually. Doctors also remarked that if there was a higher frequency of stillbirth caused by Covid-19, it would have come to light internationally following a year of the pandemic.

Advice to women

The advice to pregnant women is to reduce their risk of catching Covid-19 as much as possible by following the public health measures on handwashing, physical distancing and wearing of a mask. They should ensure they keep all antenatal appointments.

If they feel any change in their baby’s movements, particularly in the latter half of pregnancy, they should not delay in bringing it to the attention of their doctor or midwife. Maternity hospitals have had low infection rates and people should not be put off attending.

Vaccination

The Covid-19 vaccine is regarded as safe for pregnant women. The National Immunisation Advisory Committee said that pregnant women should talk to their doctor about having the vaccine. They should discuss their risk of getting Covid-19 in light of their particular circumstances.

They should consider all the factors when making a decision – the small unknown risks related to the vaccine, the serious risks associated with Covid-19, personal factors such as where they live and their work situation.

Healthcare workers here have received the vaccine and pregnant women with pre-existing conditions will be offered the vaccine in the coming weeks. However, pregnant women generally are down the priority list for the vaccine. Obstetricians want them to be brought up higher but that is a matter for the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

