Explainer: What we know about side effects of Covid-19 vaccines so far

Every effective medicine has unwelcome side effects. Take for instance life-saving chemotherapy which is used to kill cancer cells but can cause exhaustion, hair loss and infertility. It comes down to the risk versus the benefit.

When it comes to vaccines, it is accepted that extra vigilance is needed because they are given to people who are healthy rather than to treat disease.

More than 580,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered here so far. So what do we know about their safety?

Suspected side effects

The most recent report from the medicines watchdog shows that by February 25 a total of 3,484 reports of suspected side effects were notified. The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) report was based on 271,594 first doses and 137,935 second doses. Overall it was found the commonly reported side effects notified were in line with those typically associated with vaccination. The reports are based on suspicion that an adverse reaction may be associated with a vaccine but this does not mean the jab caused it.

Read More

Commonly reported reactions

For the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, one in 10 of the reported side effects involved dizziness, headache, muscle pain, general pain, nausea, tiredness, chills and fever. There was a small number of reports of altered taste, difficulty breathing, enlarged lymph nodes, increased heart rate, pins and needles, vomiting, sweating, flushing and feeling hot or cold.

AstraZeneca vaccine

Around 10pc of suspected reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine involved headache, muscle pain, limb pain, nausea and feeling unwell. The smallest group of reports echoed those around the other vaccines, such as cough, difficulty breathing, enlarged lymph nodes, numbness, tingling, pins and needles, weaknesses and chills.

Allergic reactions

There was a small number of reports – eight in total – of anaphylaxis, a serious allergic reaction, after people got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. In all cases, the people recovered. Additional reports of allergic-type reactions were also received which required medical treatment or close observation. The European Medicines Agency has said that it will closely monitor reported cases of anaphylaxis. Currently, the advice is that people who have received the vaccine need to stay behind for observation for a period of time. It also received reports of a number of allergic-type reactions to AstraZeneca vaccine, such as itchy rash and swelling. None were classified as anaphylaxis. But cases of anaphylaxis after the vaccine have been reported in the UK and elsewhere in the EU.

Deaths

The HPRA received 17 reports of elderly patients who died following vaccination. In all cases they had underlying conditions and illness, with a small number testing positive for Covid-19. The cases are being reviewed but the watchdog said it can be expected that fatalities due to progression of underlying disease or natural causes will continue to happen, including following vaccination. It said this does not mean the vaccine causes deaths. Deaths were also recently reviewed by the European Medicines Agency and it did not find a safety concern.

Impact on daily activities

Some reports concerned the impact on daily activities after vaccination, such as fatigue, headache, muscle pain and fever. The HPRA says these are common, particularly in younger people, and usually disappear in a few days.

Blood clots

The HPRA reported yesterday that it received a small number of reports associated with blood clots following vaccination with the AstraZeneca jab. None were similar to those described in four cases in Norway in younger people which led to the suspension of the use of the vaccine here this week pending an investigation by the European Medicines Agency. There is no indication the vaccine was the cause of these events. However, it is important that all potential safety concerns are rigorously and swiftly investigated. As of March 10, there were 30 cases of blood clotting events reported in Europe.

Vaccine trials v real world

All vaccines undergo trials before they are approved by the regulator. The aim of the trial is to see if the vaccines are effective and safe. However, it is not until they are rolled out to the wider population of millions that problems which did not arise in trials are picked up. There is very strong surveillance of these Covid-19 vaccines, given they were approved so early on. Side effects to vaccines are not uncommon. For instance, in the case of the flu vaccine there is a one in a million chance of Guillain-Barre syndrome, which is a nerve condition. There is a one in 900,000 chance of a severe allergic reaction. The investigators of reported side effects need to find out if the adverse effect happened due to the vaccine or as a coincidence.

Northern Ireland

The AstraZeneca vaccine continues to be administered in Northern Ireland today although it is temporarily suspended here. It is following direction from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency which reviewed data of around 11 million doses of the vaccine and recommended no change in its use. Referring to the reports of blood clots, the UK watchdog's safety lead, Dr Phil Bryan, said it was “keeping the issue under close review but available evidence does not confirm the vaccine is the cause”.

Read More





Online Editors