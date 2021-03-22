Dr Ronan Glynn and Prof Philip Nolan (left) at a Covid-19 update at the Department of Health. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

THE Government is expected to ease restrictions very slightly in two weeks’ time as part of its plan entitled ‘The Path Ahead’.

With April 5 marking the key date, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and Cabinet ministers will be considering virus cases, levels of transmission, numbers in hospital and the numbers of people who have been vaccinated so far over the next 10 days.

It is expected that an announcement will be made at some stage next week – probably Tuesday after the Cabinet meeting.

But what is the process over these next crucial 10 days?

Where we are now

As Nphet sounded the alarm last week over plateauing virus cases, Government figures were concerned that the R number has risen.

As part of ‘The Path Ahead’, the Government will consider three key areas for the easing of restrictions: the 5km exercise limit, outdoor activity and construction.

Yesterday saw the highest number of daily cases in three weeks, with 769 recorded. This will cast a doubt over which restrictions will be eased, with the Government keen to take a “cautious and conservative” approach to avoid a fourth wave.

The process over the next two weeks – what to expect

Thursday, March 25: This Thursday, Nphet will meet. This meeting will be attended by health chiefs, including the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, Professor Philip Nolan, Dr Lorraine Doherty and Dr Mary Favier, president of the Irish College of General Practitioners.

After the meeting, Nphet will write a letter of recommendation to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Monday, March 29: The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will consider Nphet’s recommendations.

The sub-committee consists of the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, as well as Government officials.

They will then make a recommendation to Cabinet regarding the easing of restrictions. Their advice will be crucial in deciding what restrictions should be eased.

The three party leaders, namely Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister Eamon Ryan, will also meet next Monday.

Tuesday, March 30: All Cabinet Ministers, as well as two super junior ministers (Pippa Hackett and Hildegarde Naughton) will meet on Tuesday.

They will consider the Nphet advice, as well as the recommendations from the Cabinet sub-committee.

It is expected that, as with previous times, an official announcement will be made after the Cabinet meeting.

What restrictions are likely to be eased?

It is expected that Cabinet members will sign off on the easing of the “restrictive” 5km exercise limit.

It is not known yet if this will be widened to 10km, 15km, 20km, or travel within the country.

There are also plans on the table for the phased reopening of construction, with private and public home building to resume first, and commercial building sites, such as building of offices, to resume in two weeks.

Ministers will also consider outdoor activity such as golf and tennis.

However, with plateauing cases and the R number on the rise, it is unlikely that we will see any major easing of restrictions as they will have to strike a balance between avoiding a fourth wave and allowing a small bit of freedom.

How far must case numbers fall to signal the end of lockdown?

It was reported last week that Professor Philip Nolan, during dialogue with the Taoiseach, indicated cases must be at 200 or less per day to allow for a wider reopening of society.

However, this will prove a challenge with the more transmissible B117 variant.

Nphet reported last week that movement has also increased, with data showing less people are staying at home and that there has been a “significant increase” in people going to work.

