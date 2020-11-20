| 11.1°C Dublin

Explainer: What to do if you believe personal or intimate images of you are being shared without your consent

There are measures that can be taken when personal images are shared against your will. Expand

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Thousands of Irish women fear that personal, intimate images may be circulating online without their consent. What are the steps to go through with websites or social media platforms? Here’s a brief explainer for those looking for options.

How do you inform a social platform or website that there are pictures of you circulating or posted without your consent?

This varies. Social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp encourage you to report an image by tapping or clicking on the image itself, if you have access to it. Don’t expect any phone line or email support, though – Facebook, like Instagram, wants you to do everything by tapping or clicking on a piece of content on their platform.

