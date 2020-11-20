Explainer: What to do if you believe personal or intimate images of you are being shared without your consent

Thousands of Irish women fear that personal, intimate images may be circulating online without their consent. What are the steps to go through with websites or social media platforms? Here’s a brief explainer for those looking for options.

How do you inform a social platform or website that there are pictures of you circulating or posted without your consent?

This varies. Social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp encourage you to report an image by tapping or clicking on the image itself, if you have access to it. Don’t expect any phone line or email support, though – Facebook, like Instagram, wants you to do everything by tapping or clicking on a piece of content on their platform.

If you’re blocked or otherwise unable to see the offending images, Facebook advises you to “ask a friend” (who is not blocked or who can access it) to report the content. It insists that it can only deal with reports on content that is specifically identified. On Whatsapp, you tap ‘settings’, ‘help’ and ‘contact us’, describing the problem and uploading a screenshot if necessary.

If you suspect, or have seen, abuse on the encrypted site Telegram, you can send an email message (abuse@telegram.org) with details. Although it only deals with cases in the North and in Britain, an online UK service called Revenge Porn Helpline (https://revengepornhelpline.org.uk) also has some helpful tips.

Is the situation any different for mobile messaging services, like iMessage or mobile networks like Vodafone, Three or Eir?

Mobile operators say that they don’t touch text or photo messages, regardless of what is in them. Asked by Independent.ie whether they take action against any account holders who have been found to share non-consensual intimate imagery, a spokesperson for Vodafone said that its terms and conditions allow it to terminate an account for sharing illegal content.

However, the spokesperson could not say whether this may also apply to the non-consensual sharing of intimate content, which is not currently illegal in Ireland as in other jurisdictions.

A spokesperson for Eir, which also owns GoMo, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Three, which also owns 48, said: “we are forbidden from accessing the content of MMS and SMS communications. It is an industry standard that Three can’t intercept images shared by customers.”

Are there any technical precautions you can take against your photo being copied and circulated?

Only very weak ones. It is possible to watermark images on smartphones, but this doesn’t prevent them being shared again. Snapchat and Whatsapp both have settings that make messages and photos disappear after a certain amount of time, from seconds to 24 hours.

And some social platforms (as well as professional adult-oriented sites such as OnlyFans) inform a user if an image is screen-shotted.

What if I uploaded an intimate image to a site for a specific purpose but that image has been copied and is now circulating among other groups or on other platforms?

This is regarded as non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

What if I see an intimate image of me being circulated that I know isn’t real?

This is a relatively new, but disturbing phenomenon. So-called ‘deepfake’ technology has now extended into cyber-generating nude body parts for photos of existing women.

Last year saw the exposition of an artificial intelligence tool called DeepNude which estimates what it thinks victims’ bodies will look like without clothes.

The law has not yet been tested here on deepfake nudes that use a real person’s face, but some lawyers say that it may qualify as harassment under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997. Social media platforms say that they do not tolerate such images.

What legal responsibility does the social platform have?

In Ireland, it is not currently illegal to share non-consensual intimate imagery, as it is in the UK. Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said that she aims to change this by putting through a bill that would outlaw the sharing of such imagery.

How big is the problem on common social media platforms like Facebook?

Facebook reportedly gets 500,000 notifications of non-consensual intimate photo-sharing a month across its platforms.

The giant claims that it detects and takes down the vast majority of intimate photos from its main platform within minutes of them being uploaded, typically before anyone sees them. If an image does make it through, it relies on users to report it to Facebook or Instagram. The company says it will remove such images within minutes and take action against the account posting them.

What about messaging services like Whatsapp?

It is harder to detect non-consensual intimate images in Whatsapp because the service is ‘encrypted’, meaning Whatsapp (or its parent company, Facebook) cannot detect what people are sending to each other, or to groups.

Are there any platforms where it’s harder to vindicate your rights?

Some messaging platforms are popular because of their strict privacy and their hands-off approach to content. The flip side to this is a growing problem with content that is either illegal or highly offensive.

Russian-based Telegram, which has grown popular around the world because of its strict privacy, is an example. In 2018, Apple briefly kicked Telegram out of the App Store for not removing illegal child abuse content shared on the platform.

Recent high-profile cases of the sharing of non-consensual sexual images on Telegram have kept the platform in the public eye on this issue. However, you can report abuse on Telegram, as stated above.