Explainer: What other countries are doing to help people with worsening cost-of-living crisis

  • France – scrapped TV license 
  • Spain – free suburban and regional trains until 2023
  • Germany – €200 payment to students
  • Netherlands – minimum wage increasing by 10pc
In France, an 18 cent-per-litre reduction in the price of fuel will be prolonged. Photo: PA Expand
In Spain, a windfall tax on energy companies was also announced in June. Photo: Stock image Expand
The Portuguese government will give an extra payment of half a monthly pension to all pensioners in a one-off payment. Photo: Stock image Expand

Eoghan Moloney

The news yesterday that Energia would soon raise the price of gas and electricity for the fifth time in a year has come as no surprise.

They were the sixth provider to do so in the past fortnight alone. And, as Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie told Independent.ie, “[it] brings to an end this cycle of rate-hike announcements. The question is when the next one begins”.

