Explainer: What other countries are doing to help people with worsening cost-of-living crisis

The news yesterday that Energia would soon raise the price of gas and electricity for the fifth time in a year has come as no surprise.

They were the sixth provider to do so in the past fortnight alone. And, as Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie told Independent.ie, “[it] brings to an end this cycle of rate-hike announcements. The question is when the next one begins”.

This is all while energy providers rake in record profits.

In anticipation of the next round of price hikes, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, today hinted at a cap on profits for these companies, with the rest being syphoned back into government budgets to help those most affected by soaring costs.

Read More

We already know that our government, armed with bumper tax revenues, will help those feeling the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis. But we won’t know the details until September 27 when Paschal Donohoe announces Budget 2023.

We do know an energy credit will be given to each household but we don’t know the amount just yet. We also know the Government is considering a raft of other measures to help with soaring costs.

Independent.ie has taken a look around Europe to see how our counterparts have responded thus far.

The UK

Energy: £400 (€460) energy credit paid over six months, or added to prepay users’ accounts.

Cost of Living Payment: A means-tested, two-instalment payment of up to £650 (€747) for close to eight-million households most in need.

Winter Fuel Payment: Pensioners entitled to this will receive an additional lump-sum payment of £300 (€345) in November.

Disability Payment top-up: A £150 (€172) bonus will be added to September’s payment as a one-off.

Social welfare: This will be linked to inflation from April 2023.

Expand Close In Spain, a windfall tax on energy companies was also announced in June. Photo: Stock image / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp In Spain, a windfall tax on energy companies was also announced in June. Photo: Stock image

Spain

Energy: Reduction in tax on electricity to 5pc until the end of the year (it was at 21pc). A windfall tax on energy companies was also announced in June, alongside a suite of measures costing €9bn.

Travel: Spain has introduced free travel on suburban or middle-distance trains within a certain radius (roughly 50km) until the end of the year. There has also been big reductions in metro fares in bigger cities like Barcelona.

Low income earners: Spain issued a €200 payment to those earning below €14,000 and aren’t on welfare. A 15pc increase in welfare was also instituted in June.

Fuel: The government enacted a 20pc reduction in the price of petrol and diesel to help with the soaring costs at the pumps.

France

A €20bn suite of measures has been announced in France in the past week.

Pensions and welfare: A 4pc increase in pension and most welfare payments was announced.

Price cap on energy: A previously-introduced cap on the price customers can pay for gas and electricity was extended to protect against soaring costs.

Pay for civil servants: A 3.5pc increase will come in for civil servants in France. Private employers are also being encouraged to deliver bonuses to workers as tax-free bonuses. The amount that companies can pay employees in these bonuses will be increased to €3,000 from €1,000.

Transport: An 18 cent-per-litre reduction in the price of fuel will be prolonged, while tax-free payments employers give workers to help cover transport costs were raised to €700 from €500.

Rent: A 3.5pc cap on rent increases will be extended to next year.

TV licence: In France, this usually costs €138. It will now be paid for by the State.

Germany

Energy: Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also announced a windfall tax on energy companies and an electricity price cap is to be introduced.

Pensions: A one-off €300 payment has been announced for pensioners.

Students: All students will receive a one-off €200 payment.

Child benefit: This was increased, on average, by €18 per month per child.

Carbon tax: A delay has been enacted on a proposed 2024 carbon tax hike.

Welfare: Social welfare payments will increase by roughly €500 per year.

Income tax: The tax brackets were changed to allow for greater leniency for those earning less.

Transport: Germany will introduce a successor to its much-vaunted €9 monthly travel ticket. People were able to access all regional and local transport methods for just €9 per month. This move is estimated to have saved Germany 1.8m tons of CO2 emissions in three months.

Housing: The number of people who qualify for rent subsidies has tripled to two-million as the scope of the programme was widened to include slightly higher earners.

Expand Close The Portuguese government will give an extra payment of half a monthly pension to all pensioners in a one-off payment. Photo: Stock image / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Portuguese government will give an extra payment of half a monthly pension to all pensioners in a one-off payment. Photo: Stock image

Netherlands

In two weeks, a package will be announced on Prince’s Day in which the Dutch government will tackle the cost of living.

While the full package is not yet confirmed, many of the details have been leaked, including:

Minimum wage: This will go up by 10pc, which will also affect pensions and a number of other benefits.

Tax cuts on fuel and energy: These will be extended until the end of June 2023.

Energy: Low-income households will be eligible for a €1,300 payment in 2023, as was issued this year too.

Higher benefits and allowances: The Dutch government has agreed to raise the child benefit, rent allowance and healthcare allowance to aid lower-income earners.

Income tax: The lowest rate will be reduced in 2023.

Student grants: There will be an increase to the payment issued to all students living away from home.

Portugal

Energy: A reduction of VAT on electricity to 6pc from 13pc.

Low-income payment: A one-off subsidy of €125 to anyone earning up to €2,700 per month, and €50 for each child to all families regardless of their income.

Pension: The government will give an extra payment of half a monthly pension to all pensioners, meaning an extra €105 one-off payment.

Rent: A 2pc limit on the increase in rents for houses and commercial spaces for next year and a freeze on the cost of public transport passes and train tickets.