| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: What could happen to your stolen medical data in the HSE ransomware hack?

If the HSE ransomware hackers go ahead with a threat to publish sensitive hospital and patient records, it could lead to a surge in scams, additional hacks and even blackmail

Data could be offered for sale on the Dark Web. (Stock image) Expand

Close

Data could be offered for sale on the Dark Web. (Stock image)

Data could be offered for sale on the Dark Web. (Stock image)

Data could be offered for sale on the Dark Web. (Stock image)

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Today, the Department of Health revealed that it has been attacked by ransomware, following last week’s massive cyberattack against the HSE. A ransom has been demanded, say authorities.

So what’s going on? Is this the start of a wave of attacks against Irish public bodies? And what might the hackers have in mind for the sensitive medical data on patients that they claim to have? Here’s a quick explainer on where we stand at present.

Most Watched

Privacy