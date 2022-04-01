Let’s face it, we’ve all been caught once or twice with an April Fool’s joke and felt quite the fool afterwards.

In the age of social media, many companies, media outlets and celebrities have taken to duping unsuspecting customers, audiences and fans on April 1.

But where did it all start?

Good question, and the answer is nobody is really sure. One event or tale that could explain the origins of April Fools’ Day is France changing from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar in 1582.

Originally, France’s New Year fell on the Spring Equinox, towards the end of March or the start of April but this changed to January 1 with the move to the Gregorian calendar. Those who were slow to change calendars or refused to do so reportedly became the target for jokes and pranks as far back as the 16th century.

Some historians have said those who didn’t change their calendars were called ‘April Fools’.

Other historians have theorised its origins may be traced back as far as Ancient Rome and the festival of Hilaria which involved people dressing up in costumes and mocking others.

The April Fools’ Day tradition has only grown stronger in modern times with such ready access to endless information, which is easily fabricated.

But before the digital age, the BBC pulled off a notable prank on many unsuspecting viewers.

In 1957, it reported that Swiss farmers had a record spaghetti crop and showed people harvesting noodles from trees. The gag went down a treat.

In 1992, National Public Radio in the US fooled thousands into thinking former President Richard Nixon was running for office once again as they used an actor’s voice.

Also in the 1990s, Burger King announced they were releasing a ‘left-handed Whopper’ and reported that thousands of unsuspecting customers requested the burger after the joke was advertised.

A particularly memorable prank in modern TV came when Bart Simpson hospitalised Homer with a can of beer he’d shaken so vigorously that it exploded and left Homer in a coma for weeks.

Well versed tricks played by members of the public include putting cling film over the toilet bowl to create a mess or fiddling with the remote controls in the house to drive a member of your family to the brink of insanity.

One such prank that was not well received was when fast food chain Taco Bell announced on April 1, 1996, that it had purchased Philadelphia’s treasured Liberty Bell and would change the name to Taco Liberty Bell.

The company ran full-page ads in newspapers and it caused huge commotion in the city before the company backed down and admitted it had all been a prank.