Explainer: Seven things we learned from today’s HSE Covid-19 briefing

The situation in Irish hospitals is “very serious” and the healthcare system is under the most severe pressure it has been under since the pandemic began, according to HSE chief Paul Reid.

Mr Reid confirmed that private hospitals will be used to a much greater extent in the coming weeks as hospitalisations from Covid-19 are sure to rise.

Dr Colm Henry said “we’re not helpless bystanders” when it came to preventing the worst outcome, modelled as the pessimistic scenario by Nphet, which was 400,000 cases in December. Nphet has said that if we don’t collectively change our behaviour now, we will have “at least” 200,000 cases in December and possibly up to 400,000.

Optimistic hospital scenarios shown by Dr Henry for December predict 5,000 daily cases, 1,000 people in hospital and 150 Covid patients in ICU. The pessimistic scenario showed 12,000 daily cases, 2,500 in hospital and 400 Covid patients in ICU.

Independent.ie has compiled a list of what we learned from today’s briefing.

Booster programme will extend until March at least

Some eligible people will not receive their booster until next March, HSE vaccination programme lead Damien McCallion said.

Around one million people are now eligible for a booster and the campaign will be conducted in the same way that the original vaccination programme was run, working through age groups, with the oldest and immunocompromised vaccinated first.

It’s anticipated that everyone over 60 will be offered a booster before the end of the year, but with NIAC extending the booster shots to all immunocompromised people and everyone over 50, this will take until March, the HSE officials said today.

Many people will have to wait well into the New Year due to the fact boosters for most vaccines in Ireland can only be given five months after a second dose.

More than 480,000 people have received a booster already, according to the latest HSE data.

Booster no-show rate up to 50pc at some centres

HSE chief Paul Reid today confirmed that some vaccination centres administering boosters were experiencing no-show rates for appointments of between 25-50pc.

This may be due to a sense of security among people who have had two doses already, Mr Reid said. He confirmed that capacity for administering boosters is being ramped up and pharmacies will now be used to administer up to 30,000 boosters per week.

There are still 1,000-1,500 new people coming forward each day for vaccination, which Mr Reid said was good progress and he reminded people that had not come forward for vaccination, “we’re still here”.

Health service to almost triple usage of private hospitals in coming weeks

Paul Reid confirmed that up to now, 1,100 bed days on average were being used per week in private hospitals by the HSE. This will be ramped up to a figure closer to 3,000 bed days per week in the near future as hospitals struggle to cope with the number of daily admissions.

Further curtailment of elective care across many hospitals

Paul Reid confirmed that some hospitals across the country will be further curtailing elective treatments and care in the coming weeks due to the strain they are under due to Covid-19.

Mr Reid issued a request to the public to really consider whether their situation was an emergency and whether it required urgent medical attention.

The current wave of Covid-19 is putting “ an inconceivable strain on the healthcare system” and Mr Reid added that right now is the most under strain hospitals have been since Covid began as they are attempting to deal with a surge while also delivering non-Covid care.

Testing capacity under pressure but being ramped up

There are more than 180,000 community referrals for testing each week now, Mr Reid said, “the level we are testing at now is beyond anyone’s expectations”. Close to 200,000 people were tested in the past week, Mr Reid said.

Testing capacity is now being ramped up with additional testing centres opened in Dublin and more coming in Cork and Limerick in the next week.

The HSE is also liaising with private agencies in an attempt to further scale up testing capacity in the coming weeks.

One in four people who entered ICU with Covid since June died

A quarter of people that entered ICU with coronavirus since June passed away in these settings, the HSE confirmed.

Some 476 people entered ICU in this timeframe and 61pc of the admissions weren’t fully vaccinated. “A profound figure,” Mr Reid said.

“Less than 10pc of the eligible population are taking up 43pc of the Covid beds, 90pc of the vaccinated population taking up 54pc of beds”.

Despite being less than 10pc of the eligible population, 55pc of people in ICU are not fully vaccinated,” Mr Reid said.

“I’m not saying this to target anybody, I’m saying this because our clinical teams have asked me to. If you’re not vaccinated, you’re at higher risk, and if you’re not vaccinated, your family is at higher risk”.

Covid situation in Europe and studies on the effectiveness of boosters and vaccines in general

Ireland’s Covid situation is deteriorating quite quickly with a 14-day incidence of 1,211 cases per 100,000 people, almost quadrupling in the past six weeks from 327.

Hospital admissions have increased from 343 to 643 in the same six-week period while ICU figures have increased 68pc to 118 from 70.

Despite Ireland’s very high incidence of Covid-19, there are seven countries with a worse rate of disease than here, and all have lower rates of vaccination, which in turn is putting severe pressure on their hospital systems.

The ECDC has upgraded its level of concern to high from medium in the past few days due to the deteriorating profile of Covid-19 all over Europe.

Good news is that data on booster programmes is showing very high levels of protection being maintained in various studies.

Boosters are 93pc effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in people over 50, in those who got two doses of AstraZeneca originally, and 94pc effective in those who received two doses of Pfizer, according to a study by Public Health England.

Data from Israel has shown that the booster programme there quickly suppressed a spiralling Covid-19 profile and brought it back under control.

A study in the Lancet Medical journal conducted in the US, has also shown that after two doses of Pfizer, protection against infection waned after five months but protection against severe infection did not wane, meaning fully vaccinated people were more likely to be infected but their protection against severe disease and death did not fall up to five months after their second dose.