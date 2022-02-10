Senior ministers signed off on a package of €505m this afternoon to alleviate the spiralling costs of living for everyone in the country.

Here is all you need to know about the changes and when they will take effect.

Electricity rebate

The Government announced plans for the €100 rebate before Christmas but has now decided to double this to €200.

It will be VAT inclusive and automatically apply to electricity bills through the March and April billing cycle.

It will be added as a credit of €200 to pay-as-you-go providers.

Minister Michael McGrath said that if bills are below €200, the remainder of the credit will be applied to the following month’s bill.

Public transport

Public transport fees will be reduced by 20pc from the end of April.

The fare reduction applies to Bus Éireann, Irish Rail, Dublin Bus, Go Ahead, Luas, DART and Local Link.

Annual travel passes will also get extra credit, ministers confirmed.

The measure is set to cost €54m.

Fuel Allowance

Families which are in receipt of the fuel allowance will receive a lump sum payment of €125 before St Patrick’s Day, at a cost of €49m to the State.

Around 390,000 families will benefit from the payment.

Despite officials examining extending the period for which the fuel allowance can be claimed, this is not a part of the measures announced today.

Health

The Drugs Payments Scheme, which sees households not having to pay more than €100 per month on specific medicines, will now be reduced to €80 per month.

However, the decrease will be temporary and cost €17m.

School transport

The family cap for school buses will be reduced to €150 per family at primary level and €500 per family for secondary schools.

Family payments

The Family Working Payment will also be brought forward and kick in from April 1 as opposed to June 1.

The weekly tax-free payment is targeted at employees with children and supports low pay workers.