Explainer: How much of a threat is the new ‘Stealth Omicron’ BA.2 sub-variant?

As Ireland starts to pick up the pieces after the worst of the Omicron wave the spotlight on any potentially troublesome new Covid-19 variant will intensify.

Globally, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the conditions are ideal for more variants to emerge.

Constant vigilance will be needed to be alert to any change in Covid-19 which is easier to spread and potentially more severe.

An offshoot of Omicron, which has been detected in Ireland, is currently under investigation in the UK.

It has been found in several countries including Denmark which has seen a second peak. So, how much of a threat is this variant?

Has this new Covid variant been given a name?

It is known as the BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant.

Scientists are gathering more information about it and it makes up the majority of Omicron cases in Denmark, Sweden and India. It was first detected in South Africa last month.

Why is BA.2 causing concern?

There are some indications it can spread faster than the classic Omicron but there is no conclusive evidence of that yet. There tends to be a low level of certainty around growth rates in the early part of a variant’s emergence.

The studies are also looking at whether it could cause more severe illness. They are also examining vaccine effectiveness against this variant and whether it could cause reinfection in people who have already caught Omicron. It will take another few weeks to get firmer data.

Denmark’s Statens Serum Institute, its infectious disease research centre, said initial analysis shows no difference in hospitalisations for the BA.2 version. However, Dr Tom Peacock, a virologist from the Imperial College of London, said that consistent growth across multiple countries is evidence BA.2 may be some degree more transmissible than the original.

Has the BA.2 variant been found in Ireland?

Yes, one case has been sequenced in December but there is always likely to be more.

The National Virus Laboratory is involved in taking samples and carrying out in-depth analysis to see what kind of variant or sub-variant is circulating here.

In the UK more than 400 cases were found in the first 10 days of January.

Is the BA.2 variant easy to track down?

It has been called the stealth Omicron but it is possible to sequence it, although this takes time and is expensive.

How many of the world’s population are now vaccinated against Covid-19?

The more Covid-19 is allowed to spread the greater the risk of another variant. On average last week, 100 cases were reported every three seconds, and somebody died due to Covid-19 every 12 seconds.

The WHO said that since Omicron was first identified just nine weeks ago, more than 80 million cases have been reported to WHO – more than were reported in the whole of 2020.

So far, the explosion in cases has not been matched by a surge in deaths, although deaths are increasing in all regions, especially in Africa, the region with the least access to vaccines. Globally the conditions are ideal for more variants to emerge.

The WHO said the target is to vaccinate 70pc of the population of every country, with a focus on the most at-risk groups. Currently 86 countries have not been able to reach last year’s target of vaccinating 40pc of their population. And 34 countries, mostly in Africa and in the Eastern Mediterranean region, have not be able to vaccinate even 10pc of their populations.

Just how bad is vaccine coverage in some areas of the world?

Around 85pc of the population of Africa has set to receive a single dose of vaccine. Last week Covax delivered its billionth vaccine dose and deliveries have been speeded up.