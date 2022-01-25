| 5.3°C Dublin

Explainer: How much of a threat is the new ‘Stealth Omicron’ BA.2 sub-variant?

A health worker gives a Covid-19 test to a man at a mass testing site in Beijing, China. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Expand

Eilish O'Regan

As Ireland starts to pick up the pieces after the worst of the Omicron wave the spotlight on any potentially troublesome new Covid-19 variant will intensify.

Globally, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the conditions are ideal for more variants to emerge.

