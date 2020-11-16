Explainer: How hidden breaches are leading to an average of more than 400 new coronavirus cases every day

The tone from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has changed – words like “concern” have replaced “encouraging”

Are you a lockdown rule breaker?

You might never take part in a street party as witnessed in Dublin city over the weekend but are there other unconscious old habits you have slipped into?

With slightly more than two weeks of lockdown left, the tone from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has changed – words like “concern” have replaced “encouraging” as the five-day case count rises and is now over 400 cases a day.

The country looks likely to be put on more notice today and in the coming week.

The goal is to get to 50-to-100 cases a day by early December to allow the country to reopen. The lower the spread at that point, the more bountiful Christmas will be for the nation’s freedoms.

If it is higher, then a leaner festive season looms.

But what exactly is going wrong?

When lockdown was announced in October the incidence of the virus was in excess of 260 per 100,000 people over the previous two weeks. It is now down to 130.2 per 100,000. The virus has been driven down, but over 400 cases a day is still high.

The progress in patients with the virus being hospitalised is slower but it is now down to 254 with a moderate fall in the number of people seriously ill in intensive care, 32 of whom are still receiving the highest level of care.

People might wonder what is undermining the momentum, given that so much is closed from non-essential shops to pubs and gyms.

There are the recurring reports of street revelries and the spotlight falls heavily on this type of behaviour with no physical distancing and people from different households mixing with all the relaxation of inhibitions that comes with alcohol.

But these do not tell the full story.

It is still unclear why the pace has slowed but there are signals that it could be partly due to many people still not giving up some of the pre-Covid routines they returned to over the summer and autumn.

There has been reference to small gatherings. The lockdown rule is for no visitors to homes or gardens, with the exception of visits for essential purposes. It is only possible to meet with one other household in an outdoor setting which is not a home or garden, such as a park, including for exercise. No other social or family gatherings should take place.

Yet, the most recent report on clusters for the week ending November 7 shows there were 443 outbreaks in private houses. How the virus spread is unclear, but we know now that the more different households get together, the greater the risk of spread.

That “little visit” could end as a virus-spreading event.

How many times have we seen groups of neighbours out jogging together, having outdoor coffees with no masks and distancing.

And although physical distancing is particularly good in Dublin city, bus windows are not always being opened for every journey.

There is also evidence of the virus being passed on at funeral wakes and Donegal has been identified as one of the counties where this has happened. These are the saddest occasions and friends and family in Ireland have long traditions of giving the deceased the best send off.

The number allowed to attend a funeral was increased to 25 but there should be no socialising after the ceremony.

One of the areas where there is particular concern is the workplace, although people who can work at home should do so.

It is undeniable that this is being breached and that safeguards around work practices and how staff are interacting with each other have relaxed and are not in compliance.

Figures for the week ending November 7 show five cases linked to outbreaks were reported in meat, poultry and fish-processing plants. Six were identified on construction sites.

But notably, 21 were in other workplaces, and these exclude health settings and retail outlets.

There is also ongoing concern about some people who test positive failing to answer the phone when they are called by HSE contact-tracing staff asking them for a list of their close contacts.

This increases the risk of people who were unknowingly exposed to the virus becoming infected.

The full picture has yet to emerge but it would seem it is the sum of hidden breaches, not just the flagrant flouting, which is adding up to potentially undermining lockdown as it enters the final stage.

The lower the number of cases in December the greater the value we will get from lockdown.

It emphasises the need for clear guidelines for the public around Christmas.

Canada, which has its Thanksgiving in early October, is a cautionary tale. Its cases were already rising but the celebrations have led to another worrying spike with concern about its health system – which has much more capacity than ours.

Online Editors