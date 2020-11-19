| 6.8°C Dublin

Explainer: How close are we to getting a vaccine, how are they produced and what are the side effects?

In a big week for the race to produce a Covid-19 jab, here are some of the key things we’ve learned

Three vaccine front-runners have released data in recent days Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Lockdown may be failing us but we still have hope that Covid-19 vaccines will slowly unshackle us from the tight grip of the virus over the course of 2021.

Three of the front-runners have now provided some data and it all looks very promising. What do we know so far and what else do we need to find out?

How effective will these potential vaccines be?

