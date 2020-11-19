Explainer: How close are we to getting a vaccine, how are they produced and what are the side effects?

Lockdown may be failing us but we still have hope that Covid-19 vaccines will slowly unshackle us from the tight grip of the virus over the course of 2021.

Three of the front-runners have now provided some data and it all looks very promising. What do we know so far and what else do we need to find out?

How effective will these potential vaccines be?

We have had press releases so far from Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca about each of their experimental vaccines summarising some of the results.

Pfizer gave an update this week and said its two-dose vaccine is 95pc effective, beginning 28 days after the first dose.

Moderna said its vaccine is 94.5pc effective.

Oxford-AstraZeneca issued a release today, but the information was more limited because it referred to phase 2 trials – not the final phase 3 trial as in the other two candidates. All three vaccines need to be given in two doses.

Will they work on all age groups?

Pfizer said its vaccine is consistent across gender and people from different races. It is particularly heartening to see it works in people over 65 because these are a key vulnerable group who will be among the first in line to be offered the jab. It is 94pc effective in the over-65s.

In the case of Moderna, the trial included people in the most vulnerable category – older people and those with underlying illness. However, the release did not outline the level of protection each of these groups got from the jab.

Oxford-AstraZeneca, based on its phase 2 trial, says that observations of 560 adults, including 240 over the age of 70, showed the vaccine was better tolerated and caused fewer side effects in older people. It said that older adults, aged 56-69 and over 70, had a similar immune response to younger adults aged 18-55.

Are all the vaccines produced in the same way?

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the first to be produced using mRNA technology. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is made from a weakened version of the common cold virus .

Can they stop people getting the virus?

It is still unclear if they stop people being infected or whether they prevent serious illness and complications in those who do get the virus.The reality is that people will still have to practice safety rules like wearing of masks, hand-washing and physical distancing for a long time to come.

The hope is that they will stop people getting sick from the virus, prevent deaths and allow governments to ease restrictions on businesses. If the most at-risk are protected that reduces the pressure for various grades of lockdown.

What do we know about side effects?

Pfizer said the vaccine is well tolerated with no serious safety concerns. Some people experienced fatigue or headache. Moderna said that short-lived fatigue, headache and pain were reported after the injection in some patients.Oxford-AstraZeneca also say its vaccine appears to be well tolerated. More results from this vaccine are due in the coming weeks.

How soon will they become available?

All of the vaccines have to be approved by regulatory authorities. The European Medicines Agency will decide which vaccine gets approval for Europe. Pfizer is to submit its data to the FDA in the United States for emergency authorisation within days. This will be independently investigated and it is unclear how long it will take. It might get the green light next month. Moderna will submit its application in the coming weeks.The Oxford-AstraZeneca submission will be made early in 2021.

Once a vaccine is approved, the next step is for individual countries like Ireland to purchase the volume of batches they were allocated. These will be gradually released as soon as they are manufactured over the coming year. There are around three million doses available to Ireland from Pfizer and possibly 1.6 million from Moderna. There is also a deal with Astra-Zeneca. If all goes well there could be several vaccines available here in the first half of 2021 which can be gradually rolled out depending on how many doses come on stream.

What do we not know about the potential vaccines?

The scientific data has yet to be published. This will be peer reviewed by independent experts. That will given more detailed insight into the trials. We don’t know how long the vaccines will last and whether people will need a booster shot. There will be intense surveillance once the vaccines are rolled out.

Will they be difficult to get from plant to patient?

Vaccines have to be kept at low temperatures. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at a very low temperature of minus 70 degrees but it can be kept at a higher temperature for a time before it is administered to the patient. Ensuring proper transportation and storage for the vaccine needs careful planning. Once it is in place, it should run smoothly. Ireland is a small country so it will be easier here than in the United States, for example.

Will I be able to get a vaccine privately?

No. Vaccines will be given for free. The State will purchase the vaccines. These vaccines will be distributed by the HSE under instruction to only be given to certain groups in the early stages. GPs and pharmacists are likely to be paid a fee by the HSE to administer the vaccine. Over time when, hopefully, there is a generous supply of vaccines they are likely to be made available privately, but that is well into the future.