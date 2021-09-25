Explainer: How Britain ‘has just days to save Christmas’ – and why Ireland could be affected by shortages

Britain's retail industry warned the government this week that unless it moves to alleviate an acute shortage of truckers in the next 10 days then significant disruption is inevitable in the run-up to Christmas.

What is happening at the moment in the UK?

As the world's fifth-largest economy emerges from COVID-19 lockdowns, a spike in European natural gas prices and a post-Brexit shortage of truck drivers have left Britain grappling with soaring energy prices and a potential food supply crunch.

BP had to close some of its petrol stations due to the driver shortages while queues formed at some Shell stations as pumps ran dry in some places. ExxonMobil's Esso said a small number of its 200 Tesco Alliance retail sites had also been impacted in some way.

In a rush to fill up, drivers also queued at some petrol stations in London and the southern English county of Kent. Diesel has run out at some stations.

How did this happen?

According to the Institute for Government in the UK, the biggest issue is staff shortages - with Covid-19, Brexit and wider economic concerns all being blamed. It says the haulage sector is particularly badly affected with some industry representatives estimating staff shortages of up to 100,000 drivers.

This in-turn has led to a number of garages closing because there is no one to deliver the fuel to them. The institute says the food supply chain is also seriously impacted by shortages of up to a half a million workers – roughly 12.5pc of the total staff needed in the industry.

It has warned that the food and drink sector has already raised concerns about how it will cope with the additional demands of the busy Christmas period – adding that toy and wine producers have also warned of possible shortages.

Did we see this coming?

For months supermarkets, processors and farmers have warned that a shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers was straining supply chains to breaking point - making it harder to get goods on to shelves.

"Unless new drivers are found in the next 10 days, it is inevitable that we will see significant disruption in the run-up to Christmas," said Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, the retail industry's lobby group, warned on Friday.

"HGV drivers are the glue which hold our supply chains together," Opie said. "Without them, we are unable to move goods from farms to warehouses to shops."

The next 10 days are crucial because retailers ramp up supplies in October to ensure there are enough goods for the peak Christmas season.

What about Britain easing visa rules to ease acute labour shortage?

Britain is expected to announce plans to issue temporary work visas to truck drivers to ease the acute labour shortage.

However, hauliers and logistics companies cautioned that there were no quick fixes and that any change to testing or visas would likely be too late to alleviate the pre-Christmas shortages as retailers stockpile months ahead.

The trucking industry body, the Road Haulage Association (RHA), has called on the government to allow short-term visas for international drivers to enter Britain and fill the gap, while British drivers are being trained for the future.

"It's an enormous challenge," Rod McKenzie, head of policy at the RHA, told Reuters. In the short-term, he said, international drivers could help, even if it may be too late to help Christmas, and in the longer term the industry needed better pay and conditions to attract workers.

"It's a tough job. We the British do not help truckers in the way that Europeans and Americans do by giving them decent facilities," he said.

The British haulage industry says it needs around 100,000 more drivers after 25,000 returned to Europe before Brexit and the pandemic halted the qualification process for new workers.

Shapps, who said the driver shortage was not due to Brexit, said COVID-19 exacerbated the problem given that Britain was unable to test 40,000 drivers during lockdowns.

What is the UK prime minister saying?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has insisted that there will be no return to the 1970s when Britain was cast by allies as the "sick man of Europe" with three-day weeks, energy shortages and rampant inflation.

What has been the reaction?

There are reports across the UK of customers “panic buying” food and fuel in particular. The president of the AA, in Britain, says panic-buying rather than supply chain issues is driving the shortage of fuel at some petrol stations.

Edmund King said the problem should pass in a matter of days if drivers just stick to filling up when they need it, adding “there is plenty of fuel at source”.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr King said shortage of lorry drivers had only been a “localised problem” earlier in the week.

His words come ahead of an expected announcement by the Government that visa rules for foreign lorry drivers will be relaxed.

“We were in discussions with Government ministers last night and we talked to the major fuel companies, and we can reiterate there is not a problem with supply at the source,” Mr King said.

So, what did the Taoiseach say last night?

Speaking in New York, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “I’ve been concerned for a long time in relation to Brexit. I think Covid has masked a lot of the issues around Brexit. Now we've managed to weather some of the storm because of the preparation, and we prepared well, and also because we're opening up links to Europe and so on.”

Mr Martin admitted he was concerned when asked about the potential knock-on impact for Ireland in terms of deliveries into country and people trying to get back home for Christmas.

“I think the fallout has yet to come in terms of Brexit and I think, you know, if we could take the politics away from it, I think everybody, including the UK, need to reflect on how it's working because we owe it to those at the frontline of industry and business, that systems run smoothly.

“I think there hasn't been the same level of preparation in the UK for Brexit and the results of that are showing in some aspects of British commerce and British businesses,” he said.