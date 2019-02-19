Explainer: How a boy (14) hatched a chick from a supermarket egg

William Atkins (14) wanted to test out the theory that it is possible to hatch a supermarket egg as long as it is put under the right conditions.

The schoolboy from Sutton Coldfield in the UK bought a box of half a dozen Gladys-May’s Braddock Whites free range duck eggs from Waitrose. He then placed them under a £40 incubator bought from eBay in his bedroom.

After three days of shining a torch on to the egg shells, Atkins was reportedly shocked to see a beating heart and the chick hatch.

Is this possible?

Technically, yes.

The difference between fertilised and unfertilised eggs comes down to whether a rooster has been involved or not. Hens do not need a rooster to lay an egg and do so on their own according to light patterns.

However, if a rooster does mate with a hen, the eggs are fertilised and with incubation can turn into chicks. Without a rooster, there is no chance an egg can become a chick.

Is it possible a supermarket egg may have been fertilised?

Fertilised eggs may be sold for consumption, especially if they are free-range, but there is no danger of eating a developing embryo. All eggs must be refrigerated which halts any growth inside the shell. Eggs are also inspected before they can be sold as food by shinning a bright light through the shell.

A spokesman for Clarence Court, which produces the eggs that were purchased at Waitrose, told the Daily Mail that the chances of hatching a duckling from a supermarket egg were “remarkably slim” but not impossible.

“The separation of males from females relies wholly upon the skill of very few qualified people. Inevitably, the odd sexing error is made.

“Our ducks are kept in small flocks with access to the outdoors. In this open-air environment, while it is infrequent, our ducks may attract the attention of wild drakes. So, while it is very unusual for males and females to come into contact with one another, it is not impossible."

Are fertilised eggs safe to eat?

Fertilised eggs are harmless to eat, and without incubation would be totally indistinguishable from unfertilised eggs.

Has this happened before?

This isn’t the first time someone has successfully hatched supermarket-bought eggs.

In 2016, Alwyn Wils from the Netherlands hatched a quails egg a month after buying a dozen eggs at a supermarket in Haarlem, The Netherlands.

Online Editors