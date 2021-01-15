Explainer: From public to private sector, what does Ireland’s remote-working strategy mean for me?

What does this mean for me?

A new law will give workers the option to request to work from home permanently.

It does not automatically entitle you to work remotely.

So you can’t just head home if you are currently able to work on site under the restrictions, or stay at home when it is safe to return to work.

But your employer must give a reasoned response if they refuse.

What if my employer says ‘no’?

If you’re not happy with their justification, you can take a case to the Workplace Relations Commission.

When can I ask to permanently remote work?

Probably from the end of this year.

The legislation is due to be introduced by the end of September.

What else is in the report?

A new code of practice on the ‘right to disconnect’ from email or taking phone calls when your working hours are over. According to the document, this code will be “legally admissible”.

“Significant investment” in remote working hubs, located to suit commuters and near childcare facilities.

A review of tax arrangements and costs to incentivise remote working in the next budget.

Potentially speeding up the national broadband plan.

If I opt for remote working, will it cost me?

As things stand, employers can pay €3.20 a day to home workers to cover costs, but most don’t.

Workers can instead claim tax relief on a portion of their utility bills and broadband but only get back on average between €30 and €100 a year.

The new strategy doesn’t change this.

It promises to review remote working for tax and expenditure purposes in the next Budget.

Consumer tax manager at Taxback.com, Marian Ryan, warned that remote workers should not be financially penalised for their place of work.

She said she hopes the Government finds merit in enhancing the tax regime.

Her company has called for a new flat rate expense category – equal to the €3.20 a day that employers can pay – for the new remote workforce.

She said this would mean employees would get €100 to €200 more and would take the pressure off struggling businesses.

I’m a public servant. What does it mean for me?

Home and remote working should become the norm for 20pc of public sector employees this year.

HR organisation CIPD has recommended that this is a “blended approach” where staff divide their time between home and the office to reduce the risk of isolation.

Why is this strategy being rolled out?

Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Leo Varadkar said we all hope and pray for the day the pandemic is over, so we can have a new and better normal, incorporating all that we have learned from living our lives and doing business in a very different way.

“The requirement to work from home where possible, for reasons of public health, has demonstrated how viable home, remote and blended working can be,” he said.

“Post-pandemic, I want remote working to be part of a whole new world of work and this new Government strategy sets out how we will enable it.”

He said more flexibility, less commuting, more time for family and friends, and reducing transport emissions are among the benefits.

Is it really that significant?

Employment law solicitor Richard Grogan said the strategy is a significant development but the devil will be in the detail of the legislation.

He said remote working under health and safety law requires the workstation in the employee’s home to comply with these laws.

“That is more than a desk, chair and a laptop,” he said.

“Many apartments especially do not have the space necessary for a safe home office. This proposal may well mean the size of apartments will need to be increased and houses to be planned to provide for the potential for home working.”

He said we could soon see premises getting remote working certification, like the energy rating, when going up for sale.

Mr Grogan also noted that the Workplace Relations Commission will determine how a business operates.

“What concerns me in a dispute over the suitability of a home for remote working, which may need an engineer’s or safety assessment, is who pays,” he said. “Will it be the employer or employee, or will there be State support for this?”

Will I be able to disconnect?

It’s unclear, but the promised code of practice should mean better protection for workers. Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Employment and Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly, criticised the decision to only introduce a code of practice.

She said only legislation will offer workers the necessary protection and asked the Government to support opposition legislation giving workers a right to disconnect.

“Technological developments have led to such a pervasive 'always on' culture, where workers are contactable and readily available to receive work emails, calls, text messages, and push notifications at every hour of the day, every day of the week,” she said.





What do employers think?

The largest employer group Ibec said the strategy is a “welcome and timely” recognition of accelerating changes in workplaces.

But director of employer relations, Maeve McElwee, said the proposals to introduce legislation will require careful development.

“Allowing time for a full regulatory impact assessment, including the costs of administration of new employment legislation, will be critical,” she added.

Will anyone be checking to ensure these promises are kept?

An implementation group that will meet every four months is being set up to monitor progress.

