Explainer: From public to private sector, what does Ireland’s remote-working strategy mean for me?

Government says they want working from home to be part of ‘a whole new world of work’

Anne-Marie Walsh

What does this mean for me?

A new law will give workers the option to request to work from home permanently.

It does not automatically entitle you to work remotely.

