Explainer: Everything you need to know about this year’s Christmas bonus

State pensioners will be the biggest group to benefit from the Christmas bonus that will be paid to almost 1.4 million people this week.

A total of 496,190 recipients of the State contributory pension are set for the double payment.

People on disability allowance make up the second largest group of beneficiaries, followed by those on widow, widower or surviving civil partner pensions, and those on jobseeker’s allowance.

The costs of the bonus has fallen dramatically as thousands of pandemic unemployment recipients returned to work in the last few months after the economy reopened.

New figures from the Department of Social Protection show that 47,000 people on PUP will get the bonus this year, compared with over 283,000 last year.

A spokesperson said this is “due to the significant volume of people who have returned to employment over the past 12 months”.

What is the Christmas bonus?

It’s an extra payment made before Christmas to long-term claimants of social protection payments. This includes pensioners, the long-term unemployed, carers, people with disabilities, and lone parents.

What’s it worth?

It is worth double the usual weekly social welfare payment. For example, if a recipient gets a jobseeker’s payment worth €203 a week, they will get a double payment worth €406.

There is a minimum payment of €20.

Do I have to apply for it?

No. If you qualify, it’s paid automatically.

How many people get it?

A total of 1.4 million people are set to get the Christmas bonus this week.

What does it cost?

This year, the bonus is costing the state over €313m. Last year’s bonus was the biggest in history. It was paid to over 1.6 million people and cost €390m.

When will it be paid?

It will be paid to bank accounts and post offices this week.

I’m on the PUP, will I get it?

Yes, if you have been on PUP or jobseeker payments for a total of 12 months.

Time spent on the PUP by those who have since moved to a jobseeker’s payment will count towards the 12-month requirement.

Last year, PUP claimants, who had been on the payment for at least four months (17 weeks) since the pandemic hit last March, qualified.

Which minister announced it?

It was announced by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys. She has urged recipients to support businesses by spending the bonus locally.





“Christmas is a special time of the year but it can be a particularly expensive period for individuals and families,” she said.

“Therefore, I’m really pleased to announce that a 100pc Christmas bonus will once again be paid this year, benefitting almost 1.4 million people.

“As a former Minister for Business, I know that our retail community are still feeling the impact of Covid-19.

“These past two years have been so difficult for our small and medium businesses. I am therefore urging everyone to consider spending the Christmas bonus locally this year.

“If we keep our business in our towns, we will keep our towns in business.”

I thought I had to be on jobseeker’s for 15 months before I qualified?

This used to be the case, but the minister announced that the qualifying period for those receiving jobseeker payments has been reduced to 12 months.

Who qualifies for the bonus?

There’s a long list. To quality you must be claiming one of the following benefits:

State pension, widow, widower’s or surviving civil partner pension

Invalidity pension, blind pension, disability allowance, carer’s allowance, carer’s benefit, partial capacity benefit, disablement benefit, domiciliary care allowance and guardian’s payment

One-parent family payment, long-term jobseeker’s allowance, long-term pandemic unemployment payment, jobseeker’s transition payment, deserted wife’s benefit and allowance and farm assist

Back to work enterprise allowance, community employment, rural social scheme, TÚS, Gateway and Job Initiative, supplementary welfare allowance, daily expenses allowance, Magdalene Commission Scheme.

Which claimants will benefit most?

The largest group of recipients are state pensioners. A total of 496,190 people in receipt of the contributory state pension will get it. The second largest group are 156,980 people on disability allowance, followed by 124,030 people on widow, widower’s or surviving civil partner pensions.

A total of 121,406 people on jobseeker’s allowance will get it, along with 95,020 on the non-contributory state pension, 94,340 on the carer’s allowance, and 58,910 on the invalidity pension.

An estimated 47,000 people on the pandemic unemployment payment will qualify, 46,510 on the domiciliary care allowance, 39,590 on the one parent family payment, and 22,630 on community employment schemes.

The smallest group to receive the payment are 407 people on the Magdalen Commission Scheme.

Is this different to the advance payment at Christmas?

Yes. Separately, social welfare recipients will receive a double payment in the week starting Monday, December 20.

This covers their normal weekly payment and an advance payment for the following week.

If I’m claiming two payments, will I get two bonuses?

Yes. A Department of Social Protection spokesperson said if a person is receiving two eligible social welfare payments (for example, a one-parent family payment and the carer’s allowance), they will get the Christmas bonus for both payments.