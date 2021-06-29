The rising threat of the Delta variant has meant the country’s reopening plans have been thrown into disarray.

Cabinet ministers this morning were forced to sign off on plans to slow down the reopening of the country.

This came after health chiefs gave “stark” advice last night to Government, where modelling showed that August will see the highest rise in the numbers of Delta cases.

The three party leaders made a lunchtime announcement of an updated timeline of what restrictions will be eased next.

Here’s everything we know about the country’s next – updated – phase of reopening.

Will indoor dining in pubs and restaurants still go ahead next Monday?

No. Ministers have made the decision to postpone the reopening of indoor dining.

However, it is not known until when. The Taoiseach said today that the Government will “devise an implementation plan by July 19”, but this does not mean that indoor hospitality will reopen on that date.

‘Vaccine passports’ for indoor dining

In its recommendations last night, Nphet advised that “verification of vaccination or immunity status” should be required.

This means that only those people who have recovered from Covid in the past nine months or who are vaccinated should be served indoors at pubs, restaurants and cafes.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the “sensible” thing to do is to engage with the hospitality sector to work out a “practical and sensible way forward”.

The Government will use the time leading up to July 19 to do so.

The system may see recovery certs being accepted at restaurants and pubs as well as the HSE vaccination card and a form of ID. Officials will now gather to work out the details of how such a system will work.

Didn’t politicians say before that there would not be domestic ‘vaccine passports’?

The Taoiseach said that it has always been the position of the Government that there would not be domestic ‘vaccine passports’, where vaccinated people would be allowed inside restaurants and bars and unvaccinated people would not be.

But this has now changed following Nphet advice last night, as it wrote in its letter to Government that measures due to be eased on July 5 are “high-risk activities”.

Holidays abroad

International travel will still resume from July 19 as previously planned.

This means that the ban on non-essential travel will be lifted and the EU Digital Covid Cert will kick in.

Passengers will still need a negative PCR test, proof of full vaccination or recovery to travel.

Weddings

50 people will be able to attend a wedding from July 5.

Outdoor events

Numbers of people allowed to attend outdoor events will also proceed as planned.

A maximum of 200 spectators will be allowed to attend stadiums and 500 people will be allowed to attend venues with a capacity of over 5,000.

Household visits

Nphet recommended last night that there should be no limit on the number of people that can have indoor visits once they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid.

This is a significant increase from the limit of three households, which was previously in place and kicks in from July 5.

Unvaccinated households can have visitors from one other household inside their home.

Nphet also advised that people who have had both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are seen as fully vaccinated after two weeks after the second dose and not 28 days.

Why are reopening plans being slowed down?

The Government has decided to change reopening plans after Nphet presented “stark” modelling to ministers last night.

Due to the increase in cases of the Delta variant, it presented five scenarios, ranging from moderate level of social mixing to high transmission and what the possible numbers of cases and hospitalisations may be.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and his team presented modelling which showed that the most pessimistic forecast is for 681,900 cases between July and the end of September, with a potential 2,170 deaths.

Nphet gave the green light for the easing of attendees at weddings and at outdoor events, but said that only those who are fully vaccinated or recovered should be allowed inside pubs and restaurants.

Support for businesses

The Tánaiste said that new entrants and re-entrants to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will also be accepted up until July 7 and this date may be extended.

Businesses which are still closed will receive two weeks of the double Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) payment.

Vaccine rollout

Following new NIAC advice last night, all vaccines will now be suitable for all ages. This means that the previous restrictions on the administration of the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines to over 50s only have now been scrapped.

“The risk of getting Delta is now much higher – the balance of risk has changed significantly. Clearly, the advantage lies in getting vaccinated much earlier and much more quickly,” said the Taoiseach.

“Then we can build up societal protection across the board, in respect of increased vaccination overall.”

The HSE will now work to roll out all vaccines to all age groups.

