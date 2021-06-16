Explainer: Can I refuse to go back to the office and what happens if I catch Covid-19? 

Do I have to go back to the office?

Yes. Employees don’t have a legal right to work from home, unless it has been provided for in their contract of employment.

A right to ask to work remotely is not in place yet, but legislation is due to be rolled out later this year.

Under the proposed legislation, employers will still be able to refuse requests for remote working.

However, they will have to give a reasoned explanation within a set timeframe - still to be decided - about why they came to their decision.

Most employers are now asking employees to return to the workplace, although many are offering hybrid working.

When?

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste have signalled that a staggered return to the office may begin at the end of August, a month sooner than expected.

What happens if I refuse to go back?

You could be at risk of dismissal if you refuse to go back to the office after restrictions are lifted.

Social policy officer at the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Laura Bambrick, said an employee’s contract gives their place of work. “Under current Irish law, your employer decides where your place of work is,” she said.

What do I do if I don’t think my office is safe?

You may have the right to refuse to return in this situation.

An employer must provide a safe place of work under health and safety legislation.

“If it was abundantly clear that an employer was failing to provide a safe place of work, it may be considered reasonable for an employee to refuse to return, until such time as such precautions were put in place to protect their well-being,” said employment law solicitor Barry Crushell.

He said he envisages issues arising over what are reasonable measures to secure the safety of employees.

“Recent case law from the Workplace Relations Commission has demonstrated that, when an employer fails to take measures necessary to secure the safety of their staff, that employee may be able to resign and bring a claim of unfair dismissal by way of constructive dismissal,” he said.

What happens if I catch Covid when I get back to work?

You are unlikely to be able to successfully sue your employer for catching Covid at work.

Mr Crushell said if someone were to bring a claim against their employer they would need to prove they caught the infection in the workplace.

“That will be an impossibly difficult burden of proof to discharge, given the endless possibilities as to where a worker may have otherwise contracted the virus,” he said.

He said even if the measures adopted by an employer to prevent Covid-19 in the workplace are less than optimal, it is difficult to image how an employee could show their employer is liable.

“Proving liability, given all the other possible explanations, will be an almost insurmountable task,” he said.

Does sick leave cover Covid?

Yes, there is an enhanced illness benefit payment of €350 a week for those told to self-isolate or restrict their movements by a doctor or the HSE.

What is the situation with unvaccinated staff?

The government has been accused of a lack of clarity about staff returning to work unvaccinated.

ISME chief executive Neil McDonnell has claimed there is a “them and us” situation in some workplaces, where staff will not work beside co-workers who have not had a jab.

“Employers have had to sit back and read a succession of legal commentators opine in the media that while an employer cannot insist on an employee being vaccinated, they still have an obligation under health and safety legislation to provide a safe place of work,” said an ISME submission to a Dáil committee today.

It said this unfairly exposes employers to Health and Safety Authority action and Workplace Relations Commission claims.

Speaking today, Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said he was very reluctant to go down the road where employers have access to a worker’s vaccination status.

He said it’s never been the case in Ireland where anyone was under an obligation to tell their employer private medical information.

“And you would want to have a really strong overwhelming public health case for that to change,” he said.