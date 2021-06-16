| 18.2°C Dublin

Explainer: Can I refuse to go back to the office and what happens if I catch Covid-19? 

A staggered return to the office may be on the cards for many people from the end of August –so what happens next. 

Anne-Marie Walsh

Do I have to go back to the office?

Yes. Employees don’t have a legal right to work from home, unless it has been provided for in their contract of employment.

A right to ask to work remotely is not in place yet, but legislation is due to be rolled out later this year.

