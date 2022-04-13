Explained: Easter opening hours for supermarket shoppers

Supermarket operators around the country have assured shoppers that they will be able to get their essentials over Easter weekend, however, opening hours have been amended in many cases.

Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Dunnes Stores and others have made some changes to their opening hours for the long bank holiday weekend which runs from Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18.

Customers have also been advised that opening hours may vary at some outlets.

Tesco

Tesco Ireland said opening hours may vary across its stores over the Easter bank holiday weekend, and it is urging customers to check your closest store for details.

“On Saturday 16th April, stores will open between 8am and 9am and close between 7pm and 11pm,” a Tesco Ireland spokesperson said.

“Select stores will be closed Sunday 17th April, however, others will be open from between 8am and 10am until between 6pm and 10pm.

“All stores will open on Monday 18th April at times between 7am and 11am and close between 6pm and 10pm. The Ardkeen store will open from 6am that morning.”

Dunnes Stores

Dunnes Stores said it will be operating “Easter opening hours” at its outlets around the country which includes being closed on Easter Sunday.

Dunnes Stores in Foxrock South Dublin will be open from 7am until 11pm on April 14th, 15th, 16th, closed April 17th (Easter Sunday) and reopen from 7am to 11pm on bank holiday Monday April 18th.

Aldi

Over the Easter weekend, Aldi Ireland’s stores will be open until 10pm on Good Friday and 9pm on Easter Saturday.

“As with previous years, stores are to remain closed on Easter Sunday, but will be open until 9pm on Easter Monday,” Aldi said.

“The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check details on Aldi’s website before their trip.”

Lidl

Lidl has confirmed that it will also close on Easter Sunday. A spokesperson from Lidl said its outlets will operate as normal on Friday and Saturday.

However all outlets will close for Easter Sunday and reopen for “bank holiday trading hours” from 9am to 9pm on Monday April 18th.

Supervalu

Like other retailers, individual Supervalu outlets will operate different opening hours over Easter weekend.

Kane & McCartney's Supervalu in Killester North Dublin will be open from 7am to midnight on Friday and Saturday and from 9am to 10pm on Easter Sunday.

Opening times for each Supervalu store are available on the company’s store locator page online.