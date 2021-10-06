Expert report to look at ways of reducing ‘prohibitive’ lawyer fees

THE Government is to commission an expert report on ways to cut “prohibitive” lawyer fees in civil litigation.

Acting Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said the Department of Justice had issued a request for tenders for an economic analysis of models or approaches for reducing litigation costs.

The move comes after a review of civil justice, chaired by former High Court President Peter Kelly, concluded Ireland was “a high cost litigation jurisdiction”.

Its report, published last December, advocated measures to restrict the level of fees lawyers can charge for work on legal actions.

However, the review group was split on how this should be implemented, coming up with two different proposals.

The first was for a set of non-binding guidelines which legal practitioners could use.

The second was that a table of maximum costs levels would be set by a new Litigation Costs Committee, and that these could only be derogated from in exceptional circumstances.

The aim of the tender is to get expert advice on the economic impact of each measure and to suggest any other models which might also be suitable.

The budget for the research was set at a maximum of €25,000.

Speaking on the issue last week, Ms Humphreys said legal costs in Ireland were “prohibitive” and acting as a barrier to people to exercising their rights before the courts.

“The research is expected to assess which of these approaches, or others it might identify, will achieve the aim of reducing costs for legal service users, citizens and businesses, as well as costs to the State,” the minister said.

She said the tendering process was continuing and it is expected the contract will

be awarded in the coming weeks.

According to the request for tender, the work should take around six months to complete.

The Kelly report found the high cost of litigation in Ireland was a barrier to access to justice, increasing costs in the economy, hampering national competitiveness and imposing a burden on taxpayers where litigation involves or is financed by the State.

Cutting lawyers’ fees was just one of dozens of recommendations it made to improve the efficiency and access in the civil justice system. It also advocated the introduction of a new regime for discovery, limiting adjournments and speeding up the time frame for bringing cases to hearing.

In a report last month, the State’s competitiveness watchdog, the National Competitiveness and Productivity Council, said it welcomed the Government’s commitment to explore ways to bring down legal costs.

It said introducing new scales of legal costs would be the most effective way to address the issue.

The World Bank’s 2020 Doing Business report found Ireland to be the fourth most expensive jurisdiction in the EU for litigation of commercial contract disputes.