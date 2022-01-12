Expert group will have three months to review possibility of individuals making complaints to new social media watchdog

An expert group set up by Culture Minister Catherine Martin will have three months to examine the possibility of allowing individuals to make complaints directly to the new social media watchdog.

The Cabinet this morning signed off on the new Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill which will put in place a watchdog to regulate online social media platforms and to reduce harmful content.

However, individuals will not be able to put in complaints into the new Online Safety Commissioner themselves, but have to go through “NGOs and representative bodies”, according to Minister Martin.

“It’s a super complaints mechanism, where nominated bodies can bring systemic issues to the attention of the Media Commission.

“That’s why we’re examining the individual complaints mechanism be integrated into the Bill at committee stage.

“I want it examined, and if it can be done, it will be done,” she said.

Despite calls from the Oireachtas media committee for an individual complaints mechanism, with Professor Conor O’Mahony, Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, telling the committee that the lack of this system was the “single biggest weakness” of the Bill.

The expert group will look at how an individual complaints mechanism can be put in place and if it is possible over the course of 90 days.

Under the Bill, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) will be dissolved and absorbed by the establishment of a new Media Commission.

Minister Martin said that this will have 300 staff eventually but initially start off with 120, to include 45 from the BAI.

The Media Commission will also see the set up of an Online Safety Commissioner, who will be tasked with setting out binding online safety codes which will regulate social media sites.

Non-compliant online services will be sanctioned of up to €20m or 10pc of their turnover, whichever is higher.

Fianna Fáil members of the Oireachtas Media and Culture committee have pushed for an Australian-style online safety commissioner and an individual complaints mechanism.

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne yesterday threatened to not support the legislation if the new commissioner does not have sufficient powers.

“We may still look to require the new online safety commissioner to draw up codes to allow for individual complaints, along the lines of the Australian model,” he said today.

“This will be seen in time as one of the most important pieces of legislation that this government enacts, bringing the era of self regulation by social media companies to an end.”