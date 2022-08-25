Excitement building for the Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers American football match at the Aviva

Halle Olson one of the Scarlets Cheerleaders with the University of Nebraska Cornhusker Marching Band, pictured in Dublin castle ahead of this weekends College Football game .Picture: Gerry Mooney

The Nebraska marching band and cheerleaders entertained curious spectators at Trinity College and Dublin Castle today ahead of Saturday’s College Football Classic game.

The match is set to be between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northwestern Wildcats in the Aviva Stadium – a first in Ireland for both teams.

Bringing the famed American spectacle to Dublin were over 70 students from the University of Nebraska, making up the Cheer Squad, the Cornhusker Marching Band, and the Scarlets Dance Team – as well as their mascot Herbie Husker.

Trinity’s front square was filled with a sea of red and white as cheerleaders flipped through the air and the marching band readied their instruments.

Having arrived earlier this morning, today marked the first time in Ireland for many of the Nebraskans, telling Independent.ie that many of their fans had made the trip with them on the airplane.

After the initial celebrations, the cheerleaders, dancers, and musicians hopped on a bus and headed to Dublin Castle to once again filled its surroundings with their bombastic cheers, brass instruments, and bright red uniforms.

“Our team has really done a really good job this year at working super hard on all of our stunts, to get the crowd involved and working on different angles and different atmospheres. We are super excited and proud of our fight songs, and we are so excited to share that with all of you guys,” said Delaney Cutler, one of the Scarlets cheerleaders.

Altogether, the number of cheerleaders, musicians and dancers at the University of Nebraska nears 300 – but only a select few were chosen to make the transatlantic journey and support their team.

“We are really excited to be here. I hand-selected all of my seniors, and a few Juniors to come and show you our very best work. We have put in a lot of practice hours; the band has rehearsed. We are going to put on a great show for you,” said Eryn Butzke, the Spirit Squad Head Coach and former cheerleader for the NFL Denver Broncos.

Ms Butzke told Independent.ie that the current cheerleading squad had been practicing since the summer, with members switched out as they graduated due to a three-year delay.

The match, which is being sponsored by Aer Lingus, was meant to happen three years ago, but due to Covid 19, it was pushed to this Saturday.

“All of the fanfare that comes with American football. We have got the cheerleaders and the band from both teams, there is going to be a half-time show.

“There are 120 player for each team that are here. This is going to be incredible, this is going to be something you do not see in Irish sports, so we really encourage everyone to come out and bring their friends and family. Just come for a fun-filled day”, said Sabrina Egerton Director of Marketing and Communications at Corporate.ie.

“We are so excited to be able to show Dublin everything that Cheer and Dance is made of in America. I know we are all really excited for the Aer Lingus Football Classic. Go big red.”