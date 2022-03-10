Excise cut row on home heating oil down to confusion over wording

Government insistence that excise duty on home heating oil can’t be cut because no such tax is levied on the fuel is correct, despite some “horrible” wording in technical documents that suggests otherwise.

Opposition TDs have been lambasting the Government for failing for cut excise on kerosene, the main home heating oil, in line with cuts agreed overnight to excise on petrol and diesel.

Responses from Government quarters have not much helped to clarify the situation, while Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who referred to EU restrictions as the reason his hands were tied, only added to the confusion.

The confusion stems mainly from the classification system used by the Revenue Commissioners for various taxes – and politicians’ failure to understand it.

Revenue classify Mineral Oil Tax (MOT) as an excise duty and MOT is applied to kerosene for home heating purposes.

But it is only applied to the “carbon component” of kerosene, and that is generally known in public discourse and in budget day rows as something else completely - it is the Carbon Tax.

Further confusion arises because in Revenue documents, this “carbon component” of MOT is applied to kerosene at a rate of €84.84 per 1000 litres when generally the Carbon Tax is spoken of as being applied per tonne of carbon.

They are, however, one and the same thing.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) which is less commonly used for home heating, is treated in the same way. There is no rate applied to the non-carbon component but there is a carbon component or Carbon Tax rate of €54.68 per 1,000 litres.

Motor fuels, by comparison, have high rates on their non-carbon components, for example €379.24 on 1,000 litres of petrol, plus Carbon Tax.

Micheál Martin’s water-muddying references to EU restrictions, meanwhile, seem to derive from rules that set a minimum excise duty that must be applied to energy.

There is a minimum for petrol and diesel below which the Government can not cut, but the minimum for home heating fuel is zero, already the rate here, so it can not go lower.

The Government has said it will not cut the Carbon Tax on any fossil fuels.

The classifications used by Revenue are not intended to confuse but to fit in with classifications used in the EU.

An official dealing with the issue described the terminology as “horrible”.