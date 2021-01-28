| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Exceptional’ holidaymakers think the rules don’t apply to them

So many people have shown contemptuous disregard for the regulations that are meant to keep the population safe

I know of people who fly to Lisbon and take a taxi to their villa in the Algarve, ostensibly to 'turn on the lights' and make sure the car battery doesn&rsquo;t go dead! Expand

Close

I know of people who fly to Lisbon and take a taxi to their villa in the Algarve, ostensibly to 'turn on the lights' and make sure the car battery doesn&rsquo;t go dead!

I know of people who fly to Lisbon and take a taxi to their villa in the Algarve, ostensibly to 'turn on the lights' and make sure the car battery doesn’t go dead!

I know of people who fly to Lisbon and take a taxi to their villa in the Algarve, ostensibly to 'turn on the lights' and make sure the car battery doesn’t go dead!

Liam Collins

‘Exceptionalism’ was the word used by a friend of mine to describe the hordes of travellers defying Covid-19 restrictions to go on holidays or to shack up in family apartments and villas in Spain and Portugal.

It is a belief, far more widespread than many would have believed, that the rules are for “the little people”.

Out of 800 people coming into the country on one day last week, 397 admitted they were returning from holidays. And if I was one of the remaining 503 flying back tanned and refreshed by the winter sun I would have lied about my reasons for travelling – as I am sure many did.

Most Watched

Privacy