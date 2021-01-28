'Exceptional’ holidaymakers think the rules don’t apply to them

‘Exceptionalism’ was the word used by a friend of mine to describe the hordes of travellers defying Covid-19 restrictions to go on holidays or to shack up in family apartments and villas in Spain and Portugal.

It is a belief, far more widespread than many would have believed, that the rules are for “the little people”.

Out of 800 people coming into the country on one day last week, 397 admitted they were returning from holidays. And if I was one of the remaining 503 flying back tanned and refreshed by the winter sun I would have lied about my reasons for travelling – as I am sure many did.

Remember they were all Irish and this was only one day, which means that in the throes of the pandemic tens of thousands of people have contemptuously disregarded the regulations that are meant to keep the population safe.

You see, these people think they are exceptional. It is more important for them to enjoy the winter sunshine and the beaches of southern Europe or the Caribbean at this time of year, as they usually do, than it is for them to obey the draconian Government measures that apply to the rest of the population.

Ever since the restrictions came into force last year Irish people have been sneaking out of the country in substantial numbers. They have even developed latter day ‘ratlines’ to get to their villas and apartments. I know of people who fly to Lisbon and take a taxi to their villa in the Algarve, ostensibly to “turn on the lights” and make sure the car battery doesn’t go dead!

So how do they think Covid-19 got here in the first place? The first mass outbreak came from the well-heeled families who went skiing in Italy on the mid-term break and the racing enthusiasts who flocked to Cheltenham for the racing festival in early March last year.

We are now in the middle of another surge, caused partly by domestic revelery around Christmas. But the new UK and Brazilian (via Portugal) strains, which have spread rapidly through the community, come mainly from people who couldn’t resist their usual trip to soak up winter sun.

Although one shouldn’t presume anything, most of them had to be well-educated and well-heeled to undertake these trips, because going abroad under the present conditions is costly and can’t be all that easy to organise. We’ve all heard tales of the ‘lads’ and ‘gals’ from posh schools organising their trips abroad, but they are young and irresponsible. It’s their parents who should have more sense.

The effect of Covid-19 has been described to me as leaving some patients “sucking at the ceiling” as they struggle to breathe. Could anybody countenance doing that to a family member (or a total stranger) just because they needed a leisurely stroll along the promenades of southern Europe?

During the first lockdown I persistently asked people I met, “do you know anybody who has actually got it” and usually they answered, no. Now almost everybody I meet knows people who have had Covid, including people who have died or almost died from this randomly dreadful disease.

Sun-seekers and skiers need to realise that the rest of us have put our lives on hold as the world tries to grapple with this threat. Of course we’d love to be pottering about in Rome or soaking up the Vitamin C and the cheap vino in the Canaries. But that’s just not an option right now, because we have a modicum of civic responsibility.

Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, may be right when he says that international travel is not the ‘silver bullet’ that has left Ireland wallowing in a third wave. The reality is there is no silver bullet. We cannot keep the virus and its variants at bay forever, but by curtailing needless travel we can buy time. We can calm the breaking wave and make life more manageable for the health service while we wait for mass vaccination.

We shouldn’t need legislators and law-makers to tell us that this is not the time to be indulging ourselves with foreign trips for the sake of sitting in our favourite beach bar watching the sun go down.