| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ex-Vogue writer Sean Loughran on getting help for eating disorder: ‘I've never met another man in treatment'

Sean Loughran speaks out about how his dream career has been overshadowed by an ongoing health battle. 

Healing: Sean Loughran opens up about his journey (Credit: Daniel Hearn) Expand
Sean Loughran photographed in Vancouver (Credit: Daniel Hearn) Expand
Sean Loughran Expand

Close

Healing: Sean Loughran opens up about his journey (Credit: Daniel Hearn)

Healing: Sean Loughran opens up about his journey (Credit: Daniel Hearn)

Sean Loughran photographed in Vancouver (Credit: Daniel Hearn)

Sean Loughran photographed in Vancouver (Credit: Daniel Hearn)

Sean Loughran

Sean Loughran

/

Healing: Sean Loughran opens up about his journey (Credit: Daniel Hearn)

Stephanie Bell

*Please note: this article discusses anorexia*

In a career which many would gladly give their Louboutin heels for, Belfast man Sean Loughran has worked at the heart of international fashion, collaborating with leading design houses, supermodels and Vogue magazine.

Most Watched

Privacy