Ex-politician told by judge he must produce medical cert to avoid wearing mask in court

A former politician who faces Health Act proceedings in relation to Covid-19 controls had the action against him adjourned by a judge after he failed to wear a mask in court.

Former Cork County Council member Diarmuid O'Cadhla (60) appeared before Cork District Court in relation to a matter brought under the Health Act, 1947 over Covid-19 controls.

Mr O’Cadhla of Upper Beaumont, Ballintemple, Cork, was warned he must produce a medical certificate to the court to excuse him from wearing a mask when he reappears on Friday.

Mr O'Cadhla was arrested on St Patrick's Bridge on April 1 last after an anti-lockdown protest.

He was held for questioning at the Bridewell garda station before being charged with an alleged offence under the Health Act, 1947.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told by gardaí at Cork District Court that Mr O'Cadhla was present in the courtroom but was not wearing a mask.

Under Covid-19 health controls, such face masks must be worn for specific indoor gatherings such as courts.

Mr O'Cadhla attempted to address the court speaking in Irish but was stopped by Judge Kelleher.

The judge said he needed to see a medical certificate before Mr O'Cadhla could be excused from wearing a mask while in the public area of the court.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until Friday to allow Mr O'Cadhla to obtain the required medical certificate.

Online Editors