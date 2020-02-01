Ex-Garda's son arrested in €1.6m 'Mr Big' drug seizure
The son of a highly respected former senior garda has been arrested in a massive €1.6m drugs seizure linked to the 'Mr Big' mob.
His arrest followed a major investigation by elite detectives from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB).
The 24-year-old suspect remained in custody at Tallaght garda station last night where he was being questioned under drugs trafficking legislation after his arrest on Thursday night.
The huge seizure is considered a massive blow to the international drugs trafficking operation led by Coolock-based criminal mastermind 'Mr Big.'
"Yes, the arrested male is the son of a respected retired garda but they have had no relationship for a long time now and the garda has absolutely no involvement in crime," a senior source said last night.
"This individual has been on the Garda radar for years because of his involvement in drug dealing and serious organised criminality, including the theft of a firearm a number of years back."
Gardaí yesterday announced details of the operation, which sources say is one of the most significant drugs busts of the year so far.
"On Thursday, January 30, 2020, during the course of an intelligence led operation undertaken by GNDOCB, targeting persons suspected to be involved in serious organised crime operating in the Dublin Metropolitan Region and in Co Meath, personnel attached to GNDOCB and the Special Crime Task Force, intercepted a vehicle in the Killinarden area of Tallaght, Dublin 24," a spokesman said.
"During the search of the vehicle investigating members seized a quantity of a substance believed to be cocaine and a quantity of another substance believed to be heroin (both pending analysis).
"The sole occupant of the car, a 24-year-old male, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act."
Irish Independent