Ex-employee of firm founded by former presidential candidate Peter Casey takes unfair dismissal case to WRC

Former presidential candidate Peter Casey “lied” in a submission to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), a former employee of a business Mr Casey founded told an unfair dismissal hearing today.

Michael O’Sullivan worked for executive recruitment company Claddagh Resources as a senior recruiter sourcer for just under four years, between February 2018 and January 2022.

He is now claiming he was unfairly dismissed from the firm.

At a brief hearing, Mr O’Sullivan told WRC adjudication officer Pat Brady he had been “sacked on the spot” from the company which Mr Casey has described on Linkedin “as a leading high-end boutique executive search firm”.

“Peter Casey lied in his submission. I can prove it,” he told the hearing, which was attended by Claddagh Resources director George McAllister.

Mr Casey, who now lists himself as the executive chairman of Claddagh Resources, did not attend today’s hearing at the WRC offices in Dublin.

Earlier, Claire Bruton BL, counsel for Claddagh Resources, said she was requesting an adjournment on behalf of her client in response to the “voluminous amount of documentation” submitted at the “last minute” by Mr O’Sullivan.

Ms Bruton also told Mr Brady they plan to call a witness who is currently residing in the United States, and arrangements would have to be made for the witness to testify remotely.

Although Mr O’Sullivan said he wanted the hearing to proceed, Mr Brady said he was adjourning matters to a later date when all issues could be dealt with at once.