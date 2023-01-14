| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Evil, just evil’ – the far right mobs stirring up hatred across Irish communities

Schools, a convent and a community centre in Ballyfermot are among the properties that have become the target of far right gangs who say they are being used to house asylum seekers. Above, conspiracy theorist Dee Wall aka Dolores Webster Expand

Close

Schools, a convent and a community centre in Ballyfermot are among the properties that have become the target of far right gangs who say they are being used to house asylum seekers. Above, conspiracy theorist Dee Wall aka Dolores Webster

Schools, a convent and a community centre in Ballyfermot are among the properties that have become the target of far right gangs who say they are being used to house asylum seekers. Above, conspiracy theorist Dee Wall aka Dolores Webster

Schools, a convent and a community centre in Ballyfermot are among the properties that have become the target of far right gangs who say they are being used to house asylum seekers. Above, conspiracy theorist Dee Wall aka Dolores Webster

Ellen Coyne and Ralph Riegel

In a breathless report, far-right conspiracy theorist Dee Wall made herself out as quite the intrepid investigator as she crept towards St Louise’s convent in Ballyfermot under the cover of darkness on Wednesday night.

Live-streaming a video to her social media account, she claimed to be searching for “two busloads” of “unvetted, illegal migrants” who she believed were being covertly accommodated in a number of local buildings.

Related topics

More On Simon Harris

Most Watched

Privacy