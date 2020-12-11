| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Everything we need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine ahead of its arrival in the Republic of Ireland

A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Cardiff, Wales earlier this week. Photo: Justin Tallis/Reuters Expand

Close

A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Cardiff, Wales earlier this week. Photo: Justin Tallis/Reuters

A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Cardiff, Wales earlier this week. Photo: Justin Tallis/Reuters

REUTERS

A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Cardiff, Wales earlier this week. Photo: Justin Tallis/Reuters

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

IT’S the tiny vial that can free the world.

But the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is still out of reach for people in the Republic of Ireland until its expected arrival in January and it must first get approval from the European medicines watchdog.

Here’s what we know so far about how the vaccine will be delivered to the country.

Privacy