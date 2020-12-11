Everything we need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine ahead of its arrival in the Republic of Ireland

IT’S the tiny vial that can free the world.

But the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is still out of reach for people in the Republic of Ireland until its expected arrival in January and it must first get approval from the European medicines watchdog.

Here’s what we know so far about how the vaccine will be delivered to the country.

:: Around 2.3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been purchased for use here, but they are likely to come in limited consignments over 2021.The hope is that the first batches may range from 200,000 to 300,000 doses, enough to vaccinate around 100,000 to 150,000 people.

:: The good news is that the New England Journal of Medicine, which has published the results of the vaccine’s phase-three trial, has described it as having a remarkable level of safety with an overall efficacy of 95pc. It appeared to be effective in high-risk and low-risk groups. For now, it protects people who get the virus from developing illness, although it will be some time before it is known if it can stop transmission of the virus. Other vaccines from different companies are likely to be given approval throughout next year.

:: If the Pfizer vaccine is approved at the end of this month, the first jabs could arrive here around ten days later.

:: There are nine ultra-low-temperature trucks and fridges ready for the vaccines in a private location in west Dublin.

:: The vaccine will be transported here from the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium, and stored at -70C.

:: Once the thermal package with the vaccines is sealed and ready for Ireland, the clock will start ticking. They are packed into thermal packages and stuffed with dry ice holding 5,000 doses in batches of 975. The dry ice keeps vaccines cold for up to ten days, although a refill with pellets could extend the life of this deep-freeze suitcase for another five days.

:: The vaccine will have to be stored in Dublin and kept at the right temperature before being distributed in unmarked lorries around the country.

:: Once the thermal lid is removed, the vaccines can be stored in a normal fridge for five days and transported for six hours.

:: The vaccine requires two doses, 21 days apart.

:: The first to get the vaccine will be people over 65 in long-term private and public homes. Also top of the queue are frontline healthcare workers. It will then move on to people over 70 .There is a 15-stage priority list, with people under 18 and pregnant women last. It is unclear if this last group will be included by the regulator. People with a history of serious allergies will be advised not to take the vaccine for now.

:: The first vaccines may be administered on-site but it is still unclear if the regulator will allow the batches of 975 vials to be broken up. However, this has now been given the go-ahead in the UK.

:: Vaccination hubs are expected to be set up and GPs, nurses and pharmacists are due to become involved.

:: The HSE said it is buying a high-tech system which, as more vaccines arrive, allows people down the priority list to self-register and book an appointment. The system also aims to track and monitor the roll-out of the virus to ensure people get their two doses. Data protection issues will need to be clarified.

:: An education campaign is due get underway, using trusted vaccine “ambassadors” to inform the public about the vaccine, answer their questions and promote its benefits.