Everything we know so far about the Government's plan for an 'outdoor’ summer

The Government will reveal its plans for lifting of the lockdown over the summer in the coming days as ministers sign off on a more detailed phased easing of restrictions.

From today, golf, tennis, zoos, heritage sites, underage non-contact outdoor activities will open and 25 people will be able to attend a funeral.

However, a clear outline of the lifting of the lockdown will come on Thursday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said over the weekend how “outdoor activities will be the theme of the summer” as emphasis will be put on staycations.

Here’s everything we know about the Government’s big plans for the summer:

What will this week look like?

Ministers will hold their usual weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday but this will not be focused on the easing of restrictions.

Nphet will meet on Wednesday to consider the current spread of the virus and finalise its recommendations on which restrictions should be lifted.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Covid-19 will then meet later on Wednesday and make its recommendations.

Ministers will then hold a special Cabinet meeting on Thursday to consider all advice and sign off on all plans.

An official announcement will then be made on Thursday evening.

What is expected to reopen in May?

From May 4, click and collect services will resume. Garden centres and homeware shops will also likely reopen early in the month.

Ministers will later this week decide on how the rest of retail, including clothing shops, should reopen throughout the month.

Construction is also likely to open up fully, with commercial building sites, such as offices, to reopen.

Mid-May

From mid-May, there may be up to 50 people allowed to attend mass, but not funerals or weddings.

With 25 currently allowed to attend funerals from today, this is likely to cause confusion - but Government sources that allowing 50 people to attend Mass but not other religious services is to prevent further gatherings after the ceremony is over.

Junior Minister Robert Troy said last Friday that the Government is also working on a phased roadmap for the hospitality sector, from the end of May and the beginning of June.

This may see a return to outdoor dining and beer gardens from the end of the month.

Personal services, including hairdressers, barbers and salons, will also reopen next month.

And what about June?

With the vaccine rollout going according to plan, 82pc of the adult population should be vaccinated by the end of the month.

Indoor dining is likely to resume by late June or even July.

The European Commission is also expected to finalise its Digital Green Cert, or a ‘vaccine passport’, which will allow people to travel across member states if they have been fully vaccinated or are immune from Covid if they contracted it in the last six months.

However, with the advice from the Irish Government having been that there should be no non-essential travel abroad, Ministers will instead encourage staycations.

While there has been no indication yet when inter-county travel may resume, the push for staycations will be dependent on people being allowed to leave their county.

… and July?

While vaccine passports are expected to be rolled out by mid-July at the latest, supports for the hospitality sector will be extended into the summer months.

A new incentive for holidaymakers will also be introduced to encourage people to remain in the country.



