‘Everything he said made me teary’ - Mary Robinson moved by Biden’s climate plans

Former President of Ireland Mary Robinson said Joe Biden’s approach to tackling climate change moved her to tears.

Yesterday, US President Biden vowed that the “time to act is now” as he signed a host of executive orders designed at addressing climate change.

The “existential” orders seek to freeze new oil and gas leases on public lands in the US, and double offshore wind-produced energy by 2030.

Read More

"Today is climate day at the White House," said Mr Biden on Wednesday, adding: “We have already waited too long and we can't wait any longer."

This was in contrast to his predecessor Donald Trump who withdrew from the Paris Accord and frequently questioned the science behind climate change.

Ms Robinson said it was clear Mr Biden is taking an all-of-government approach to the climate crisis.

“Everything he said yesterday made me teary because he really does know we are in a crisis and that we have to do everything we can. I do agree with him - it is about jobs.

“It is an absolutely vital year as it is a year when all governments have to make their commitments as to where they are going to be in 2030. Hopefully everyone is going to make the commitment to be zero greenhouse gases by 2050,” Ms Robinson said while speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland.

The former President said there was a “drive” needed from the US to help other countries and to push China and other large emitters like India to be part of the way forward.

“It’s so important at this Cop26 [climate conference] in Glasgow that we hear these commitments but also the financing - the 100bn a year to developing countries to trigger lots of private investment as well.

Ms Robinson said there is a need for funding for climate adaptation in developing countries as these are typically the ones that are adversely affected by climate change.

She said it is smaller countries like the Marshall Islands with a “moral voice” that are leading the charge. She said the tipping point of a 1.5c rise in temperature was established due to this moral voice and issued the stark reminder the planet is less that half a degree away from the tipping point.

“We can learn very important lessons from Covid, we can learn that collective human behaviour matters as that is what is keeping us from the virus in the absence of the vaccine up until now. We have to think about that going forward when it comes to consumption, waste, plastics, about the fact we waste a third of the world’s food.

“We are all set back and we are seeing a lot of human kindness and neighbourliness in every country. There wasn’t the empathy before to those who were suffering more and I think we are a bit more open to the kind of solidarity that’s needed to get the kind of investment to help developing countries move to clean energy as they have the investment and technology,” Ms Robinson said.

Ms Robinson believes the more conscious nature of humanity and the perceived willingness from some world leaders to tackle climate change is giving her hope.

“I have said a few times that I was more depressed that last January than I am now as in January last year, we were moving towards a COP in November 2020 and I saw no sign of the kind of ambition that would be needed. Now I am seeing it, most of all from what President Biden said yesterday”.

Read More

Online Editors