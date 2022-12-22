Everything bargain hunters need to know about when the shops will re-open after Christmas

The traditional post-Christmas sales will see many shoppers visiting their favourite stores. File photo.

Some of the big retailers will have slightly altered opening hours on the days following Christmas.

While some will enjoy hunting for bargains online, many people will be also looking forward to enjoying the experience of going to their favourite shops.

So, whether you want to hit the St Stephen’s Day sales on December 26 or head into the shops to return your Kris Kindle present, here is all you need to know about some top retailers opening hours following Christmas Day.

Brown Thomas

Brown Thomas on Grafton Street will open their doors bright and early at 9am on Monday December 26.

The department store will remain open until 9pm that evening, allowing for shoppers to browse the sales the day after Christmas.

Meanwhile, Brown Thomas in Galway will open an hour later at 10am and stay open for a 9 hour day, closing their doors at 7pm on St Stephen’s night.

Brown Thomas in Cork city will also open at 10am the morning following Christmas Day and remain open until 6pm that evening.

All Brown Thomas stores will return to their normal working hours on December 27, with the Dublin branch opening from 9am-9pm, Brown Thomas Galway will open 10am-7pm and the Cork branch will open 9am-9pm.

Arnotts

Arnotts will also be swinging open their doors for customers on St Stephen’s Day.

The department store will open at 10am in the morning and close their doors at 7pm that evening.

Opening hours will return to normal in Arnotts the day following St Stephen's Day, opening at their regular hours of 9am and closing at 8pm.

Jervis Shopping Centre

If you are heading into Dublin City centre, the Jervis Shopping Centre on Henry Street will return to normal working hours on St Stephen's Day. They will open at 9am that morning and remain open until 9pm that evening.

These hours will continue for the week following Christmas Day.

Dundrum Town Centre

Dundrum will resume normal working hours on St Stephen’s Day. They will open their doors at 9am and will close at 9pm that night.

These hours will continue throughout the week following Christmas Day.

Marks and Spencers

The Grafton Street store will remain closed on St Stephens Day and re-open on December 27 from 9am-8pm.

Branches in Dundrum Town Centre, Enniskillen, Letterkenny, Galway city and Cork city, to name a few, will all be closed the day following Christmas and re-open on December 27 at 9am.

Penneys

Dublin stores on O’Connell St, Mary St, in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, and Dundrum Town Centre, will all re-open at 10am on St Stephen’s morning and stay open until 7pm.

Similarly, Penney’s branches in the Crescent Shopping Centre in Limerick will open at 10am. With their stores in Cork City, Sligo and Athlone all opening from 11am-6pm.

Dunnes Stores

Throughout the country, most Dunnes Stores will remain closed for St Stephen's Day.

Their shops will reopen with normal opening hours on December 27, which are 8.30am-9pm in most of the Dunnes Stores across the country.

Boots

If you need to run to the pharmacy the day after Christmas, a wide range of Boots stores across the country will re-open early on December 26.

Boots on Grafton Street Dublin will open at 10am on St Stephen's Day, with Boots on Shop Street in Galway opening at 9am the same morning.

Kildare Village

If you want to take a day trip out to Kildare Village in the days following Christmas, the shops there will return to normal working hours of 9am-9pm from St Stephen's Day onwards.

The outlet which features shops like Tommy Hilfiger, Kipling Kildare and Furla, will be open bright and early the week following Christmas, so you can catch the last of the Christmas magic at Kildare Village.

Foyleside Shopping Centre

In Derry city you can pop into the Foyleside on Stephen’s Day from 9am that morning to catch the shopping centres selected sales.

Foyleside will close at 6pm that night. The same hours will apply to December 27, but by December 28, the shopping centres hours will return to normal, opening at 9am and closing at 9pm.

Eyre Square Centre

Galway city's main shopping centre will have alternative hours for the days following Christmas.

Eyre Square shopping centre will open at 8.30am the morning following the 25th and will remain open until 7pm that evening.

These hours will remain for the days following St Stephen's Day, with their normal hours of 8.30am-7pm not resuming until the New Year.

Crescent Shopping Centre

Limerick City’s Crescent Shopping Centre will also return to normal opening hours the day following Christmas Day.

On St Stephen’s Day the shopping centre will open at 9.30am, which is the centre's usual opening time and close at 9pm that evening.

These hours will continue throughout the week.