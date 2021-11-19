‘Everyone should watch’ – Lunar eclipse visible above Ireland this morning

From 6.30am to 8am this morning Ireland will see a partial eclipse of the moon just as the sun is rising and the moon is setting.

Astronomy Ireland said the very rare lunar eclipse will see 68pc of the moon disappear into the earth's shadow.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and the moon are aligned with the earth in the middle.

When they are aligned exactly, the moon is entirely within the earth's shadow. This results in total darkening of the moon's surface and is called a total lunar eclipse.

When the Moon is only partially within the earth's shadow part of its surface appears darker, hence a partial lunar eclipse.

The partial phase - when the first 'bite' will be taken out of the moon as it enters the earth's shadow - starts just 45 minutes before the Sun rises.

Meanwhile, ‘civil twilight’ - when only the brightest stars can be seen overhead - occurs just six minutes before the partial phase begins. As a result, Astronomy Ireland said there will be fairly strong twilight about early today.

Astronomy Ireland is advising that at 7:18am, when the partial phase begins, the Moon will be 5 degrees above the West to Northwest horizon.

This morning’s natural phenomenon, is the first lunar eclipse visible from Ireland since July 2019 and the next is due in May 2022.

"Everyone should watch from 6:30am to 8am as the Moon goes down in the West and dawn begins to break" said David Moore, Editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine.