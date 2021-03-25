Everyone over 16 living within 5km of a walk-in Covid-19 test centre urged to get tested

All people over the age of 16 who live within 5km of a walk-in Covid-19 test centre are encouraged to go and get tested.

A total of 1,600 people turned up to five test centres across the country today for a test.

Nphet public health specialist Dr Miriam Owens said tonight that everyone who lives within 5km of a test centre should go and get tested, even if they’re not worried about having contracted the virus.

Due to large volumes of asymptomatic cases, she said that we don’t know “who’s walking around with Covid” and may be infectious.

“One person could lead to two or three more contacts taken out of circulation. That’s two or three more cases that we won't see.

“Anyone who wants to come, we won’t turn anybody away,” she added.

Those who are aged over 16, have no symptoms and who have not had the virus in the last six months can walk in for a free test.

Those who do have symptoms they are concerned about should contact their GP.

“It was heartening to see quite a young population group, 20-45 age group, looking just as people there.

“That is the cohort of people we’re trying to engage with,” she told Independent.ie.

There are also plans for more centres in more locations, the need for which will be assessed in a week.

However, Dr Owens said that there’s “no point” putting them in every village across the country as they will be designed to target virus blackspots.

“At this stage it’s for one week but over the next few days we’ll be saying, where there are spots, blackspots as we call them, and the best places to put them.

“There’s no point in putting them in every village and town, because the demand won’t be there, the need won’t be there.

“We go where the greatest need is and where the biggest risk of disease is,” she said.

The need for the five test centres which are open now will be reviewed in a week and the results of those who had their tests done today will be known by Saturday.

“Each day we’ll evaluating the uptake but the idea is that we will see where they’re needed,” Dr Owens added.

The five walk-in test centres are currently in Tallaght Stadium in South West Dublin, Irishtown Stadium near the city centre, the Mr Price car park in the Blanchardstown Centre and in the Primary Care Centre in Grangegorman and Spollens car park on High Street, in Tullamore, County Offaly.

Online Editors